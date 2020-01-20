American Authors Release New Single 'Microphone'

American Authors, best known for their triple-platinum hit single "Best Day of My Life," have released a new single. Entitled "Microphone' the track which is off of Island Records, features the band's upbeat blend of alt-rock and stadium pop.

Listen to the single below!



"Microphone is a song about owning your power and fighting to be heard in a loud world" -Dave Rublin

The band is currently on tour with Magic Giant for the Band of Brothers Roadshow.

Upcoming Tour Dates: Jan 21- Atlanta Terminal West At King Plow Arts Center, Atlanta, GA Jan 27-Houston Warehouse Live, Houston, TX Feb 4- Anaheim House Of Blues, Anaheim, CA Feb 8 - Seattle Showbox Theatre, Seattle, WA Feb 9 - Boise Knitting Factory, Boise, ID Feb 18 - Chicago Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL Feb 19- Nashville Basement East, Nashville, TN Feb 21 - Columbus Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH Feb 22- Akron Goodyear Theater, Akron, OH Feb 23- Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, Pontiac, MI





Related Articles View More Music Stories