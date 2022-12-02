Amelia Moore Shares '…in other ways' Live EP

Amelia Moore - who has amassed over 100 million combined global streams since making her recording debut in October of 2021 - returns with ...in other ways.

Released today by Capitol Records, the new EP features reimagined versions of five of her original songs, performed live with a variety of instrumentation that spotlights her artistic range. Moore debuted her new takes on the songs in a series of live performance videos.

"As much as i love synths, 808s and plug-ins, there's nothing like a real instrument and a live vocal," says Amelia Moore. "It was so refreshing to be able to take these songs down to the instruments we wrote them on. I'm thrilled that my fans love these versions as much as i do!"

The collection kicks off with an electric guitar version of Moore's debut single, "sweet and sour." She accompanies herself on piano on "crybaby" - a song praised by The New York Times' Jon Pareles as "rooted in the blues, and in the ways a human voice can break and leap." Elton John played "crybaby" on his Apple Music 1 show, "Rocket Hour."

Moore, who has been named as a VEVO DSCVR Artist To Watch 2023, teams up with a string quartet on "vinegar" and offers a stripped-down version of "moves" with acoustic guitar. She and Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter/producer ASTN perform their acclaimed R&B-tinged single "next door" with bass and acoustic guitar.

Predicting "next door" will "stay on repeat," V Magazine said, "There is no fear for the future of pop with Moore paving the way." The song has received plays on BBC Radio 1 from Jack Saunders and Mollie King. Saunders noted, "...this track could be your next pop obsession from Amelia Moore, it's called 'next door'...I rate her, really highly." View the official video for "next door" HERE.

Moore will headline Baby's All Right in New York City on February 8 and the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on February 10. Tickets are on sale HERE. After being featured as an Apple Music Up Next artist earlier this year, Moore covered "This Christmas" for Apple Music's "Carols Covered" campaign. Listen to "This Christmas" HERE.

...in other ways follows teaching a robot to love, which Euphoria hailed as "arguably the strongest debut project any artist could wish to make" and awarded five out of five stars. EARMILK predicted, "Amelia Moore is destined for greatness." Today, the pre-order launched for teaching a robot to love ...in other ways, a limited signed and numbered vinyl release that includes the songs from the deluxe edition of her debut EP and the live EP.

Pre-order HERE. Moore recently made her late night television debut on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and supported FLETCHER on her sold-out North American tour.

Listen to the new EP here: