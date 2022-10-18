Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'

The concert will stream October 22 from Paris.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Kendrick Lamar's sold-out October 22 show at the Accor Arena in Paris, as part of his The Big Steppers Tour, is set to stream live exclusively through Amazon Music and Prime Video. The event will mark the 10-year anniversary of the release of Lamar's universally praised LP, good kid, m.A.A.d city.

The triple-Platinum RIAA certified studio album earned him seven nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards and received international acclaim from both fans and critics. The livestream will provide fans with a special look at Lamar's 65-date world tour in support of his latest release, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Airing live on October 22 at 2pm ET, fans will be able to watch the livestream for free exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and on the Amazon Music app. The stream will also feature sets from pgLang's Tanna Leone and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Baby Keem. Lamar's performance will be available to view on-demand on Prime Video following the livestream event.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by Rotation, the hip-hop and R&B brand from Amazon Music, the extensive international tour has already traveled North America and is currently making stops in Europe, UK and Australia before wrapping up in New Zealand on December 16th and 17th with a performances at Auckland's Spark Arena.

"As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick's journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I'm forever grateful for. It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be," said Tim Hinshaw, head of R&B and hip-hop for Amazon Music.

"Now, 10 years later, it's almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick's latest revolutionary album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. We're honored to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world."

"We are thrilled to be working with Kendrick Lamar, one of the most influential and groundbreaking artists of my generation, and pgLang to collaborate across Amazon for this epic entertainment event," said Alaina Bartels, head of talent synergy & specials, Amazon Studios. "We continue to be the home for talent and creating special opportunities for our global customers to experience their awe-inspiring creativity."


