Amazon Music to Host Imagine Dragons Concert Livestream

This Thursday, September 2nd at 9:00 p.m. ET, Amazon Music and Amazon Live will present a livestream with GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum band Imagine Dragons celebrating the release of their new album "Mercury - Act 1".

Streaming on Amazon Live, the event will feature the band performing intimate, acoustic versions of songs from their new album, as well as fan favorites. As part of the livestream, the band will also host a live Q&A with fans, answering questions about their new album and more.

Teaming up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin and with its title drawing inspiration from the word "mercurial," Mercury - Act 1 is a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back.

"Follow You" and "Cutthroat" were the first glimpses into the record, released simultaneously in March 2021, with the former hitting No. 1 at alternative radio and Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, marking the band's quickest ascent to the top of those charts. The album's current single, "Wrecked," is a confessional exploration of grief, written by lead vocalist Dan Reynolds after losing his sister-in-law to cancer in 2019.

With 46 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 74 billion combined streams, Imagine Dragons remains one of the best-selling rock bands, reinventing the genre with their enormous breakout success across the 2010s after forming in 2009. Billboard's Top 3 rock songs of the decade belonged to the band - "Believer," "Thunder" and "Radioactive."