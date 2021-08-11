Amazon Music Announces Original Podcast with Country Music Band Midland

The Amazon Music original podcast Set it Straight: Myths and Legends from country trendsetters Midland will premiere weekly starting on August 25. Country Music is full of tall tales and legends. Fortunately, the boys from GRAMMY nominated band Midland will separate fact from fiction, every Wednesday on their new podcast Set It Straight: Myths and Legends, as they attempt to uncover the truth behind infamous stories of country music history.

The season premiere will feature Garth Brooks, as he joins Midland to unpack what really happened at the 1996 Fan Fair during his marathon meet-and-greet. Upcoming guests that will help the boys of Midland dig into other wild Country lore include Martina McBride, Darius Rucker, Wynonna Judd, Jake Brennan and many more as they set the record straight on what's real and what's simply legend from Country's past and present. Listen to the trailer here.

Midland lead vocalist Mark Wystrach said "Set It Straight: Myths and Legends is a chance for us to dive into the fascinating folklore and fables in and around country music and gives us an excuse to hang and informally chat with some of our biggest musical and artistic heroes."

Midland bass player/vocalist Cameron Duddy added, "This is a real-life country Cinderella story: Martina McBride went from selling merch for Garth Brooks to opening for Garth Brooks seemingly overnight. Is it true? We had to talk to the legend herself to find out."