Alternative/Prog Rock Band Cascadent Announces New Single 'Neptune'

Atlanta-based alternative/progressive rock band Cascadent have announced the upcoming release of their new single "Neptune," out on all digital platforms September 20th, 2019. Having introduced their new vocalist Brad Pallone earlier this year, Cascadent is eager to continue their evolution with their current lineup. Kicking their fall off with the release of "Neptune," which combines elements of modern rock, progressive, and post-hardcore, Cascadent is poised to enthrall listeners old and new.

Cascadent is a five-piece alternative/progressive rock band from Atlanta, Georgia consisting of Jonathan Lee (guitar), Samuel Freeman (drums), Jonah Volk (guitar), Brad Pallone (vocals) and John Samuel Mecum aka Jam (bass). Originating in 2016, the group began writing songs with original vocalist David Braden and playing shows throughout the Atlanta area under a different name. The band's debut single "Aces Over Kings," released in summer 2017, brought on an official name change to Cascadent. After the single's release, Cascadent introduced new vocalist Brad Pallone, and in March of 2019 released two singles, "Into the Mirror" and "The In-Between" featuring Pallone's vocals.

The perfect storm of intricate guitar melodies, hard-hitting rhythm, and catchy melodies, presented by Cascadent are complemented by their pulse-pounding kinetic live performance. They have performed with national touring acts such as Makari, Eidola, and Hands Like Houses. Their lyrics are charming, but not without substance, and range from being intimate and personal to songs that address topics like astral projection and the impact of living in a digital age. Cascadent's new single "Neptune" will be released on September 20th, 2019.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You