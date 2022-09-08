Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'

The new album will be released tomorrow, September 9.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Tomorrow, enigmatic electro-indie/alt-pop duo Foreign Air will share their sophomore LP, Hello Sunshine (pre-save). The dark, grooving indie-electronic album is comprised of 14-tracks that flow between brighter alt-pop and foreboding indie-electronic tracks that were, surprisingly, mostly recorded on a rural goat farm in Virginia.

It is a deeply personal album with all the tracks written, recorded, produced, and engineered by the duo, Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael. With the creative freedom of working on their own, they leaned into all their influences, from alternative rock anthems to experimental electronic-infused indie.

The inspired blended sound is showcased on the album release single, "Lonely People," and on the unreleased track, "Blue Days," which they co-wrote with friend and musical influence, K.Flay.

The band has also announced a fall headlining tour that started in Nashville earlier this week and includes dates in Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on October 8th in DC. Joining them for the majority of the dates will be buzzy Brooklyn artist Anna Shoemaker. Tickets are on sale now.

Foreign Air dropped their debut album, Good Morning Stranger, in October of 2020. Before that, they released 10 singles, as well as the For The Light EP, starting with the glitchy, spectral "Free Animal," which became an immediate hit. Nike snapped up the latter for an ad - and everyone from Samsung, Vodafone, Microsoft, to Showtime, ABC, and Vice soon followed.

All told, Foreign Air's music has been streamed more than 140 million times on Spotify and Apple, they have been featured on sites like Billboard, Grammy.com, and COLLIDE, and they have toured with notable acts like Misterwives, Bishop Briggs, Bleachers, and more.

TOUR DATES

** With Anna Shoemaker

September 6 - Nashville, TN | Exit/In **

September 7 - Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade (Purgatory) **

September 9 - Austin, TX | Ballroom **

September 10 - Dallas, TX | Dada **

September 13 - Phoenix, AZ | Valley Bar**

September 14 - San Diego | Soda Bar **

September 16 - Los Angeles, CA | Moroccan Lounge **

September 17 - San Francisco, CA | Brick + Mortar **

September 19 - Portland, OR | Doug Fir **

September 20 - Seattle, WA | Crocodile (Madame Lou) **

September 23 - Salt Lake City, UT | Kilby Court **

September 24 - Denver, CO | Globe Hall **

September 28 - Minneapolis, MN | Turf Club **

September 29 - Chicago, IL | Beat Kitchen **

October 1 - Ferndale, MI | Magic Bag **

October 2 - Cleveland, OH | HOB - Cambridge Room **

October 4 - Toronto, ONT | Drake **

October 6 - Brooklyn, NY | Baby'sAll Right

October 8 - Washington, D.C. | Songbyrd **

