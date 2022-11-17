Alternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First Single

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., the musical moniker of Paraj Jain, announces his ethereal EP, Celeste, due out March 31, 2023 and available for pre-order now via Good News Only. Alongside the announcement, Jane. shares the first taste of the project, "Sun In My Eyes," out now with its accompanying lyric video.

Next month, Jane. will headline a special, intimate performance at Resident in Los Angeles on December 8. Tickets are on sale now. Jane. will then hit the road with singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse for a string of dates throughout the Western U.S. with tickets available now via janenoise.com.

Paraj Jain, the writer, producer and singer behind Jane., was raised between India and the U.S. to an Indian father and half-Black mother. The multiracial artist grew up bouncing between homes, unable to see himself reflected in media, and unsure where he fit in.

Now, through the latest iteration of his musical project Jane., a play on his last name, the musician is ready to reintroduce himself as he fully embraces his own identity, unpacking his lived experiences and further establishes his musical vision. leading with honesty and spirituality, meeting himself exactly where he is.

The title of the forthcoming five track EP, Celeste, is taken from the Latin word meaning "heavenly," and holds tracks that led the singer down a path towards further discovering himself, his pain, and his route to healing and subsequently, his spirituality.

Jane. explains, "It's a representation of my journey mentally traveling to the heavens to deal with this pain. To ask questions. To make confessions. To heal. To try and define how my spirituality plays into this pain." By sharing his own experiences of pain, Jane. hopes to help others better understand their struggles.

Jane. continues, "There's beautiful moments and songs on the project, but overall, it's something of a cry. It may even be a call for help. I have this recurring message of truth and honesty, and as I keep growing as a person, and growing as an artist, I keep feeling the need to share. To share what I find out as I grow. At this point I feel a responsibility to it."

The intimate, confessional "Sun In My Eyes," sees Jane. release a long-held trauma that the musician has never before revealed in his music, one that recounts a time during his youth he was forced to quickly confront the preciousness of life.

"I was involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident that showed me the preciousness of life in one quick moment. A moment that has never left me. Something I carry with me everyday of my life. It's insane that the sun, which is one of the most cherished and beautiful things in my life, was also the main catalyst to this accident, one of my most feared, and terrifying memories of my life. This song almost feels like a confession. Something so delicate and private, something that I am so fearful of being judged by. But it feels so important to share. It's a story that is as a part of me as my cultural identity. It's something I can't escape."

Jane.'s debut LP, What A Wonderful Time To Be Barely Alive arrived in 2021 and is a project that Jane. describes as made emotionally and almost physically in the clouds, and free from everything, unbound to anything. The album caught the attention of several tastemakers, including a spot on Spotify's Fresh Finds Indie playlist.

EARMILK wrote the project's second single "For You, For Blue," is "Hypnotic from the start...The production feels reminiscent of Mazzy Star with the simple and spectral guitar melody." Mundane Magazine described his debut single "Ingenue" as "...music that lasts, music that doesn't pander to taste and trend; rather, this is music that transcends trend, it has defined us and it continues to permeate our daily lives."

American Pancake also praised the track, writing Jane.'s vocals are "lush and intimate vocal aesthetic with bouncy surfside melodies and a pop indie flavor..vibrant, lovely..."

In the Spring of 2022, Jane. joined indie-pop duo EXES on tour followed by a string of dates supporting English indie-pop artist Suki Waterhouse. Now, Jane. is gearing up to release his most honest, vulnerable work to date, one that is firmly grounded in reality as he embraces who he is today like never before.

Celeste was produced by Jane. himself, along with Peter Labberton (St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood), and Mike Derenzo. It was mixed by Labberton as well, and mastered by Jeremy Lubsey.

Watch the new lyric video here: