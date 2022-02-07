Alt-J Releases New Track 'The Actor'

Mercury Prize-winning band alt-J have released their new track "The Actor", the final song to be released in advance of their forthcoming album The Dream which is out Friday, February 11. Pre-order the new album here.

Describing the inspiration behind "The Actor", the band say: "Hollywood, 1982. Another hopeful young movie star arrives in search of The Dream. What follows is a tale of desperation, drugs and death in LA's most famous hotel. It's 'The Actor'."

alt-J has previously announced an arena tour of North America, beginning, February 25 in Pittsburgh and ending April 17 in Toronto.

Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton and Thom Green have released three studio albums that have sold in excess of two million copies and their songs have been streamed over two and a half billion times. Their debut album An Awesome Wave won them the 2012 Mercury Prize and Ivor Novello Award, and was followed by GRAMMY and BRIT Award-nominated album This Is All Yours. The album RELAXER, release in 2017, debuted #5 on the Billboard album chart.

The Dream will be available on CD and vinyl as well as various limited color vinyl formats. There will also be a limited-edition hardback book CD that reproduces the notebook Joe Newman used to write The Dream featuring his original handwritten lyrics and drawings. The official artist store includes merchandise bundles with signed print and exclusive cassette and vinyl formats.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

February 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh PA - Petersen Events Center

February 26, 2022 - Washington DC - The Anthem

February 27, 2022 Washington DC - The Anthem

March 1, 2022 - Nashville TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

March 2, 2022 - Atlanta GA - State Farm Arena

March 4, 2022 - Tampa FL - Yuengling Center

March 5, 2022 - Hollywood FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

March 6, 2022 - Orlando FL - Orlando Amphitheater

March 9, 2022 - Dallas TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 12, 2022 - Austin TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

March 13, 2022 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall

March 15, 2022 - St Louis MO - Chaifetz Arena

March 16, 2022 - Detroit MI - Masonic Temple Detroit

March 17, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI UWM Panther Arena

March 19, 2022 - Chicago IL - Credit Union 1 Arena

March 20, 2022 - Minneapolis MN - The Armory

March 21, 2022 - Omaha, NE Baxter Arena (Portugal The Man On is not on this date)

March 23, 2022 - Denver CO - 1STBANK Center

March 25, 2022 - San Diego CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

March 27, 2022 - Los Angeles CA - STAPLES Center

March 29, 2022 - Seattle WA - WAMU Theatre

March 30, 2022 - Vancouver BC - Pacific Coliseum

April 1, 2022 - San Francisco CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 2, 2022 - Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City UT - UCCU Center

April 7, 2022 - Kansas City MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

April 8, 2022 - Cincinnati OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation

April 9, 2022 - Columbus OH - Schottenstein Center

April 11, 2022 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden

April 13, 2022 - Philadelphia PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

April 14, 2022 - Boston MA - Agganis Arena

April 15, 2022 - Montreal QC - Place Bell

Apri 17, 2022 - Toronto ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum