Alt-J Releases New Track 'The Actor'
The new album will be released on Friday, February 11.
Mercury Prize-winning band alt-J have released their new track "The Actor", the final song to be released in advance of their forthcoming album The Dream which is out Friday, February 11. Pre-order the new album here.
Describing the inspiration behind "The Actor", the band say: "Hollywood, 1982. Another hopeful young movie star arrives in search of The Dream. What follows is a tale of desperation, drugs and death in LA's most famous hotel. It's 'The Actor'."
alt-J has previously announced an arena tour of North America, beginning, February 25 in Pittsburgh and ending April 17 in Toronto.
Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton and Thom Green have released three studio albums that have sold in excess of two million copies and their songs have been streamed over two and a half billion times. Their debut album An Awesome Wave won them the 2012 Mercury Prize and Ivor Novello Award, and was followed by GRAMMY and BRIT Award-nominated album This Is All Yours. The album RELAXER, release in 2017, debuted #5 on the Billboard album chart.
The Dream will be available on CD and vinyl as well as various limited color vinyl formats. There will also be a limited-edition hardback book CD that reproduces the notebook Joe Newman used to write The Dream featuring his original handwritten lyrics and drawings. The official artist store includes merchandise bundles with signed print and exclusive cassette and vinyl formats.
Listen to the new single here:
Tour Dates
February 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh PA - Petersen Events Center
February 26, 2022 - Washington DC - The Anthem
February 27, 2022 Washington DC - The Anthem
March 1, 2022 - Nashville TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
March 2, 2022 - Atlanta GA - State Farm Arena
March 4, 2022 - Tampa FL - Yuengling Center
March 5, 2022 - Hollywood FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood
March 6, 2022 - Orlando FL - Orlando Amphitheater
March 9, 2022 - Dallas TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
March 12, 2022 - Austin TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
March 13, 2022 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall
March 15, 2022 - St Louis MO - Chaifetz Arena
March 16, 2022 - Detroit MI - Masonic Temple Detroit
March 17, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI UWM Panther Arena
March 19, 2022 - Chicago IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
March 20, 2022 - Minneapolis MN - The Armory
March 21, 2022 - Omaha, NE Baxter Arena (Portugal The Man On is not on this date)
March 23, 2022 - Denver CO - 1STBANK Center
March 25, 2022 - San Diego CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
March 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
March 27, 2022 - Los Angeles CA - STAPLES Center
March 29, 2022 - Seattle WA - WAMU Theatre
March 30, 2022 - Vancouver BC - Pacific Coliseum
April 1, 2022 - San Francisco CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 2, 2022 - Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City UT - UCCU Center
April 7, 2022 - Kansas City MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
April 8, 2022 - Cincinnati OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation
April 9, 2022 - Columbus OH - Schottenstein Center
April 11, 2022 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden
April 13, 2022 - Philadelphia PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
April 14, 2022 - Boston MA - Agganis Arena
April 15, 2022 - Montreal QC - Place Bell
Apri 17, 2022 - Toronto ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum