Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Allie Crow Buckley Shares New Single 'Naked At The Feast'

Allie Crow Buckley Shares New Single 'Naked At The Feast'

The track is now available on streaming platforms.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Los Angeles indie artist Allie Crow Buckley shares her dark new single, "Naked At The Feast."

She explains, "I became transfixed on the God Dionysus - the God of wine and chaos. As chaos ensued all around us, I, like many others, reverted to escapism. Dionysus famously dies by being eaten alive by his followers in psychedelic splendor. And as we all fell deeper and deeper into chaos, I thought of this myth often. To submit to the chaos. A few months later, in a cottage in the woods, I saw a book upon the shelf entitled 'Naked at the Feast' I harkened back to the imagery and ethos of Dionysus. Sat naked at his own feast, waiting to be eaten alive."

The song was recorded at the 4AD Studio in London, and was mastered at Abbey Road. It was written, recorded, and produced by Allie Crow Buckley and Jason Boesel of Rilo Kiley.

The new track follows her fall singles, "Utopian Fantasy" and "Angel." Having grown up so close to where the ocean meets the land, it's not surprising that Allie Crow Buckley's music is imbued with such a strong sense of power and natural balance.

She is known for her lyrical use of imagery, her rhythmic structures, and use of subtle sonic details accompanied by heavy, distorted guitar tones, layers of dreamy synths, soaring melodies, and deep low end.

She draws inspiration from numerous sources like Black Sabbath, Joni Mitchell, and Todd Rundgren, to painters, and poets as well as mythology and her love of classical music from her years of formal training as a dancer. Following the release of her acclaimed debut 2019 EP So Romantic, she released her debut LP, Moonlit and Devious, in 2021 to praise from NPR, New Yorker, Stereogum, Under The Radar, Paste, and more. She has opened for Jenny Lewis and Maggie Rogers on tour.

Stay tuned for more to come from Allie Crow Buckley soon. Listen to the new single here:



Lewis Capaldi Shares New Single Pointless Photo
Lewis Capaldi Shares New Single 'Pointless'
One of the first songs penned by Capaldi for Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, “Pointless” took shape from a song fragment his co-writers Steve Mac and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid had created with Ed Sheeran. Watch the new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates now.
Portlands Corvair Release New Holiday Single I Believe In Christmas Photo
Portland's Corvair Release New Holiday Single 'I Believe In Christmas'
Portland-based indie pop band, Corvair is pleased to share their new original Christmas single, “I Believe In Christmas.” The song debuted this week at Christmas A Go Go and is available now on Bandcamp and on YouTube. The song will be on Spotify and Apple Music on December 15 or any playlist shares. 
Mychelle Drops Disco-Laden Tightrope Remix Photo
Mychelle Drops Disco-Laden 'Tightrope' Remix
'Tightrope' is a lushly-helmed track that speaks about what happens when unrequited love reaches grand measures. Upon its arrival last month, the track earned first play from DJ Target on BBC 1Xtra and radio support from BBC Radio 1’s Victoria Jane, a spotlight on VEVO DSCVR and glowing praise/
Dukes Of Roots & Natiruts Release Try Happy Photo
Dukes Of Roots & Natiruts Release 'Try Happy'
Dukes Of Roots has released 'Try Happy' with Natiruts. The new song, produced by Sean “YoungPow” Diedrick and executive produced by Rod Walkey, was the first written and recorded for the upcoming Dukes Of Roots project. It was later revisited by LionChld to include the Brazilian reggae roots band and Latin GRAMMY nominated, Natiruts.

From This Author - Michael Major


Indian Princess Musical Movie In the Works at DisneyIndian Princess Musical Movie In the Works at Disney
December 1, 2022

Bend It Like Beckham filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges are currently developing a new Disney musical film inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history. Disney has commissioned original musical film, which will also be directed and produced by Chadha.
Charlotte Spiral Release New EP 'All This Time, Asleep'Charlotte Spiral Release New EP 'All This Time, Asleep'
December 1, 2022

Produced by Mercury Prize nominated artist and celebrated producer Dave Okumu (Jessie Ware, Nilufer Yanya, Lianne La Havas, Joan As Police  Woman), the EP provides the follow up to last year’s New Light EP which was produced with Dan Carey  (Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, Kae Tempest, Bat For Lashes).
TAMRON HALL Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since January With Over 1 Million Viewers on All 5 Days of the WeekTAMRON HALL Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since January With Over 1 Million Viewers on All 5 Days of the Week
December 1, 2022

Thursday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 11/17/22) tied the show’s highest-rated telecast on any day so far this season in Households (0.8 rating) and stood as the show’s 2nd most-watched telecast (1.135 million) of the season. Thursday’s episode featured GRAMMY® Award winner Macy Gray and Slutty Vegan founder Pinkey Cole.
Imogen Clark Releases Holiday Single 'I Got Dumped For Christmas'Imogen Clark Releases Holiday Single 'I Got Dumped For Christmas'
December 1, 2022

Barrelling into the year by collaborating with Mo’Ju, Ali Barter, I Know Leopard and more on her 2nd Annual Holiday Hootenanny show in Melbourne, she followed up by assembling a supergroup featuring Adam Newling and members of Middle Kids and Superorganism on her standalone single ‘Enemy’ (co-written with Alex Lahey)
Light in the Attic to Release 'Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987'Light in the Attic to Release 'Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987'
December 1, 2022

Celebrated archival reissue label Light in the Attic (LITA) announces the latest chapter in its acclaimed Japanese City Pop series, Pacific Breeze, which delivers a mesmerizing blend of AOR, R&B, jazz fusion, funk, boogie, and disco from the country’s flourishing bubble era of the ‘70s and ‘80s.
share