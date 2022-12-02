Allie Crow Buckley Shares New Single 'Naked At The Feast'

Los Angeles indie artist Allie Crow Buckley shares her dark new single, "Naked At The Feast."

She explains, "I became transfixed on the God Dionysus - the God of wine and chaos. As chaos ensued all around us, I, like many others, reverted to escapism. Dionysus famously dies by being eaten alive by his followers in psychedelic splendor. And as we all fell deeper and deeper into chaos, I thought of this myth often. To submit to the chaos. A few months later, in a cottage in the woods, I saw a book upon the shelf entitled 'Naked at the Feast' I harkened back to the imagery and ethos of Dionysus. Sat naked at his own feast, waiting to be eaten alive."

The song was recorded at the 4AD Studio in London, and was mastered at Abbey Road. It was written, recorded, and produced by Allie Crow Buckley and Jason Boesel of Rilo Kiley.

The new track follows her fall singles, "Utopian Fantasy" and "Angel." Having grown up so close to where the ocean meets the land, it's not surprising that Allie Crow Buckley's music is imbued with such a strong sense of power and natural balance.

She is known for her lyrical use of imagery, her rhythmic structures, and use of subtle sonic details accompanied by heavy, distorted guitar tones, layers of dreamy synths, soaring melodies, and deep low end.

She draws inspiration from numerous sources like Black Sabbath, Joni Mitchell, and Todd Rundgren, to painters, and poets as well as mythology and her love of classical music from her years of formal training as a dancer. Following the release of her acclaimed debut 2019 EP So Romantic, she released her debut LP, Moonlit and Devious, in 2021 to praise from NPR, New Yorker, Stereogum, Under The Radar, Paste, and more. She has opened for Jenny Lewis and Maggie Rogers on tour.

Stay tuned for more to come from Allie Crow Buckley soon. Listen to the new single here: