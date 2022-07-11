Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
All-Queer Music Tour Announces North American Dates

All tour dates will feature Kisos and Cory Stewart.

Jul. 11, 2022  

Queer musicians Kisos and Cory Stewart are excited to announce The QUEERANTINE Tour, a series of live in-person shows taking place across North America throughout 2022 and 2023.

In 2020, Kisos and Cory Stewart founded QUEERANTINE: a unique, livestream music video showcase and community hub to uplift 2SLGBTQIA+ artists during the pandemic. This Fall, Kisos and Stewart are converting the digital showcase into a multi-city series of in-person live shows.

Kicking off September 8, 2022 from NYC's landmark music venue, The Bitter End, the all 2SLGBTQIA+ tour will begin down the east coast hitting Philadelphia, PA; Washington, D.C.; Richmond, VA; Atlanta, GA: Chapel Hill, N.C. and many more.

QUEERANTINE's blend of music discovery, real-time connections and fervor for social justice fundraising made the digital show the must-see event for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community during the height of the pandemic. Its impact garnered attention from media and brands alike including PAPER Magazine, The Advocate, and It Gets Better Project, while featuring over 400 music videos across 44+ weekly episodes.

"Before 2020 happened, we were well underway with planning a full North American Queer tour, but were forced to put all plans on hold" says Cory Stewart. "The pandemic robbed musicians of so many opportunities and connections, and now we're ecstatic to take this platform IRL and help these artists get the recognition they deserve," adds Kisos.

Tour Dates

*all dates feature Kisos and Cory Stewart

September 8, 2022 - The Bitter End, NYC, N.Y. (with Jo Lee, Peter Ngqibs, moistbreezy, Michael Love, Michael, Nikki Era, Bentley Robles)

September 9, 2022 - The Pocket, Washington, D.C. (with Bryce Bowyn and Synae)

September 11, 2022 - Milkboy, Philadelphia, PA (with Jasmyn Milan and The moon baby)

September 14, 2022 - The Camel, Richmond, VA (with TRAPCRY and Zach Benson)

September 17, 2022 - Smith's Olde Bar, Atlanta, GA (with Jona Vark and MONDAII)

September 18, 2022 - Local 506, Chapel Hill, N.C. (with William Nesmith and AZUL)

More dates will be added to the tour throughout the course of 2022 and 2023.

