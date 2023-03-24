Alix Page Releases '4Runner' & Announces New 'Goose' EP

Today, rising star from Southern California Alix Page unveils details of her anticipated second EP, Goose, set for release on April 14th via AWAL / Better Days.

With the news comes a new single, '4Runner', available now. Page will haed out on her first ever US headline tour this Spring, with shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., and New York already selling out with second dates added. The tour follows support for Gracie Abrams Global 2022 Tour and Ella Jane's North America Headline Tour.

Revelling in the comfort of moving on to the only thing she is certain of, '4Runner' offers a middle ground between a breakup song and a tribute to Page's California hometown and the memories she made there.

"4Runner is about cars and the memories we associate with them." notes Alix. "I was feeling particularly sentimental one day that I went home to Orange County; my best friend has been my next door neighbour since we were nine and pulling up to my neighbourhood and seeing her old car parked outside her house kind of set off a chain reaction of emotions and made me feel really old and like a teenager again all at the same time.

'4Runner' joins recent single 'Automatic' on the forthcoming five-track EP, Goose - the follow up to Alix's acclaimed 2022 debut Old News, which saw the 21-year-old praised by key tastemaker outlets including The Fader, NME, Consequence, and more.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Dillon Matthew