Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Alix Page Releases '4Runner' & Announces New 'Goose' EP

Alix Page Releases '4Runner' & Announces New 'Goose' EP

Her anticipated second EP, Goose, set for release on April 14th.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Today, rising star from Southern California Alix Page unveils details of her anticipated second EP, Goose, set for release on April 14th via AWAL / Better Days.

With the news comes a new single, '4Runner', available now. Page will haed out on her first ever US headline tour this Spring, with shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., and New York already selling out with second dates added. The tour follows support for Gracie Abrams Global 2022 Tour and Ella Jane's North America Headline Tour.

Revelling in the comfort of moving on to the only thing she is certain of, '4Runner' offers a middle ground between a breakup song and a tribute to Page's California hometown and the memories she made there.

"4Runner is about cars and the memories we associate with them." notes Alix. "I was feeling particularly sentimental one day that I went home to Orange County; my best friend has been my next door neighbour since we were nine and pulling up to my neighbourhood and seeing her old car parked outside her house kind of set off a chain reaction of emotions and made me feel really old and like a teenager again all at the same time.

'4Runner' joins recent single 'Automatic' on the forthcoming five-track EP, Goose - the follow up to Alix's acclaimed 2022 debut Old News, which saw the 21-year-old praised by key tastemaker outlets including The Fader, NME, Consequence, and more.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Dillon Matthew



MILKU Releases Debut EP You Make Me Feel Beautiful Photo
MILKU Releases Debut EP 'You Make Me Feel Beautiful'
Produced by Tim Fitz and Dave Hammer, the EP is an homage to Milku’s mid-twenties - replete with embittered anxieties and magical highs, in a world that sits at a recession’s edge while spinning beneath the pandemic’s long shadow. Over five tracks, Milku presents playfully bright arrangements, sharply witted lyricism and addictive melodies/
Kenzo B Releases New Track Deadgame Photo
Kenzo B Releases New Track 'Deadgame'
Kenzo B spits bars with no apologies and continues to stake her claim as one of the most formidable rappers emerging from the burgeoning NY drill movement. Setting the stage for the moment, she teased the song with the music video, generating over 206K YouTube views thus far.
Sydney Rose Shares New Single Oat Milk Photo
Sydney Rose Shares New Single 'Oat Milk'
19-year-old singer/songwriter Sydney Rose has shared new single “Oat Milk.” Led by acoustic guitar and Sydney’s whisper-soft vocals, the ballad explores the gentle comforts of love. “Oat Milk” is available now via Public Consumption, with an accompanying visualizer streaming on Sydney’s official YouTube channel.
iann dior Releases New Single do it all Photo
iann dior Releases New Single 'do it all'
In January 2022, dior released his latest album. The record showcased his musicality, tapping into his alt-pop/rock sensibilities on tracks like “obvious,” which dior performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Travis Barker, while still maintaining his capabilities as a rapper on trap influenced tracks like “i might” and “v12” ft. Lil Uzi Vert.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary ConcertPhotos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert
March 24, 2023

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Music Man) hosted last night’s star-studded “Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” concert at Lincoln Center. The concert also features Sara Bareilles, Corbin Bleu, Norm Lewis, Patina Miller, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out photos of Foster hosting now!
Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon MusicVideo: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
March 24, 2023

In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this video is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.
Lights to Release 'dEd' in AprilLights to Release 'dEd' in April
March 24, 2023

Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version),” which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.
IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'
March 24, 2023

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single “850” featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK’s winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering 'Radioactive,' which kicked off his 2023 campaign.
Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'
March 24, 2023

Foals unveiled a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of ‘2am’. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project ‘Life Is Dub.' ‘Life Is Dub’ sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed ‘Life Is Yours’ album through a heavyweight dub prism.
share