Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion, and Rosalia Will Be Honored at Billboard's Women in Music Event

Today, Billboard announced its latest lineup of honorees for the 2019 Women in Music Event at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, December 12. Top female artists Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion and Rosalía will be celebrated to acknowledge all they have done to empower women and support today's music community and Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía and Brandi Carlile are set to perform on stage.

Fifteen time GRAMMY Award-winning artist/songwriter/musician/producer/philanthropist Alicia Keys will be honored with the American Express Impact Award for her inspiring work with She is the Music, engineers. Keys helped form She is the Music with Jody Gerson, Sam Kirby Yoh and Ann Mincieli and unveiled its overall goal at last year's Women In Music event. Since then, the organization has partnered with the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, Universal and Billboard; unveiled a Latin committee; held all-female writing camps, including one that took place earlier this week in partnership with American Express; and garnered support from festivals like All Things Go and the NMPA Songs Foundation.

During a momentous year for women in music and entertainment, Megan Thee Stallion emerged as a cultural force to earn this year's Powerhouse Award. With her mixtape Fever, the Houston native presented an unshakeable confidence and penchant for effortless rhymes; "Cash S**t," a RIAA-certified platinum hit featuring DaBaby, became her first top 40 hit on the Hot 100 chart, followed by her team-up with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer," named after her signature catchphrase. After exhibiting her stage command on tour with Future and Meek Mill, Megan signed a management deal with Roc Nation, promising a plethora of must-hear music in 2020.

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía will receive the Rising Star Award after changing the sound of the modern mainstream with her flamenco-influenced pop. The 26-year-old Catalonia native has earned worldwide raves for her groundbreaking 2018 album El Mal Querer, and in 2019 broke barriers with performances at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Glastonbury; and collaborations with artists such as James Blake, Ozuna and J Balvin on the global hit "Con Altura"- YouTube's most viewed music video of 2019 (One Billion+) by a female lead artist. Most recently, Rosalía was a top winner of the Latin Grammy Awards, highlighted by the first "Album of the Year" win in 13 years by a solo female artist, and earned two GRAMMY nominations - including the first-ever Best New Artist nomination for an artist who records primarily in Spanish.

"Women in Music is a celebration of artists and executives who are changing the world through their work. We are excited to honor Alicia Keys, Rosalía and Megan thee Stallion, whose singular visions and voices are shifting our culture while inspiring fans to stay true to themselves," said Hannah Karp, Billboard's Editorial Director.

Billboard previously announced that Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Brandi Carlile and Desiree Perez will all be honored at this year's Women in Music Event. Billboard's Women in Music Event and Red Carpet Pre-show will stream live via YouTube.com/Billboard starting at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

The event will be sponsored by YouTube Music, American Express, Bumble Bizz, FIJI Water, Honda, JNSQ Wines, Live Nation / Women Nation and PATRÓN Tequila.

For more information, click here.





