Alice Cooper Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates
Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper has announced his Summer 2020 tour plans. Cooper will be touring North America with Tesla and special guest Lita Ford. Cooper has extended his "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" show, which debuted in the Summer of 2019, into 2020.
The Summer 2020 leg of the tour kicks off May 30 and runs through June 27.
It follows the Spring 2020 leg, which launches on March 31 in Niagara Falls, Ontario and runs through April 22 in Portland, Oregon. The April 1-22 concerts feature special guest Lita Ford and include several stops in Canada.
All North American Alice Cooper tour dates are below. Tickets are available here. Tickets for all shows go on sale January 24, except for St Louis, which will go on sale shortly.
In other Alice Cooper news, the artist released his The Breadcrumbs EP, a tribute to some of the garage rock heroes from his hometown Detroit, last year via earMUSIC. Inspired by the city's punk scene in the late '60s and early '70s, the Detroit-born icon returned to his roots and the raw garage sound his fans love. The Bob Ezrin-produced EP consists of six brand new recordings. Check out "Detroit City 2020" here or "East Side Story" here. Alice and Ezrin are also working on a full-length album that follows up The Breadcrumbs EP and is also inspired by the Detroit rock scene.
ALICE COOPER ON TOUR SPRING 2020:
WITH LITA FORD:
March 31 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Resort Casino (Without Lita Ford)
April 1 - Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre
April 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Music Hall
April 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
April 5 - Appleton, WI -Fox Performing Arts Center
April 7 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre
April 8 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
April 10 - Grand Forks, N*E*R*D - Alerus Center
April 11 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall
April 13 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
April 15 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
April 16 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre
April 18 - Abbotsford, BC - Entertainment & Sports Centre
April 19 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
April 20 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall
April 22 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
ALICE COOPER ON TOUR SUMMER 2020:
WITH TESLA + LITA FORD:
May 30 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
June 3 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
June 5 - Thackerville, OK - Winstar World Casino
June 6 - Topeka, KS - Stormont Vail Events Center
June 7 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
June 9 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre
June 10 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
June 12 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino**
June 13 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre
June 14 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
June 16 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 17 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
June 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
June 20 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion
June 21 - Baltimore, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino + Hotel (Without Tesla)
June 23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach
June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center
June 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
June 27 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
*Onsale date TBA
**Also featuring Blue Oyster Cult