Alice Cooper Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper has announced his Summer 2020 tour plans. Cooper will be touring North America with Tesla and special guest Lita Ford. Cooper has extended his "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" show, which debuted in the Summer of 2019, into 2020.



The Summer 2020 leg of the tour kicks off May 30 and runs through June 27.



It follows the Spring 2020 leg, which launches on March 31 in Niagara Falls, Ontario and runs through April 22 in Portland, Oregon. The April 1-22 concerts feature special guest Lita Ford and include several stops in Canada.



All North American Alice Cooper tour dates are below. Tickets are available here. Tickets for all shows go on sale January 24, except for St Louis, which will go on sale shortly.



In other Alice Cooper news, the artist released his The Breadcrumbs EP, a tribute to some of the garage rock heroes from his hometown Detroit, last year via earMUSIC. Inspired by the city's punk scene in the late '60s and early '70s, the Detroit-born icon returned to his roots and the raw garage sound his fans love. The Bob Ezrin-produced EP consists of six brand new recordings. Check out "Detroit City 2020" here or "East Side Story" here. Alice and Ezrin are also working on a full-length album that follows up The Breadcrumbs EP and is also inspired by the Detroit rock scene.

ALICE COOPER ON TOUR SPRING 2020:



WITH LITA FORD:

March 31 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Resort Casino (Without Lita Ford)

April 1 - Peterborough, ON - Memorial Centre

April 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Music Hall

April 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

April 5 - Appleton, WI -Fox Performing Arts Center

April 7 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theatre

April 8 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre

April 10 - Grand Forks, N*E*R*D - Alerus Center

April 11 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

April 13 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

April 15 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 16 - Prince George, BC - CN Centre

April 18 - Abbotsford, BC - Entertainment & Sports Centre

April 19 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

April 20 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

April 22 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium



ALICE COOPER ON TOUR SUMMER 2020:

WITH TESLA + LITA FORD:

May 30 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

June 3 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

June 5 - Thackerville, OK - Winstar World Casino

June 6 - Topeka, KS - Stormont Vail Events Center

June 7 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

June 9 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

June 10 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

June 12 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino**

June 13 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

June 14 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

June 16 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 17 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

June 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

June 20 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

June 21 - Baltimore, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino + Hotel (Without Tesla)

June 23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

June 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

June 27 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

*Onsale date TBA

**Also featuring Blue Oyster Cult





