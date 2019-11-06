Ali Gatie Shares Short Film Ahead of Debut Project 'YOU'

Today, Toronto artist Ali Gatie shares a 12-minute short film in advance of his debut project YOU dropping on Friday, November 8th via Warner Records. The Russel Majik-directed film is a series of cinematic vignettes, which features Ali moving through various landscapes while snippets of songs from the project soundtrack his journey. It's a gorgeous art piece that speaks to Ali Gatie's artful imagery consistent in all of his visuals including the recent "Say To You" video leading up to the forthcoming project. Ali Gatie has been on fire this year, topping half a billion streams globally for tracks initially released from YOU up to now including "It's You," "Used To You," and "Moonlight." Watch the short film now and stay tuned for the debut project YOU coming this Friday.

At just 22-years-old, singer-songwriter Ali Gatie is changing the game. Born to Iraqi parents and raised in the Toronto suburb of Mississauga, Ali has propelled his way to acquiring a global fanbase. Without professional support or industry connections, he racked up millions of streams for self-released hits. Along with an incredible knack for creating music, Ali's unwavering dedication to his listeners is beyond belief-like the time he responded to over 2,000 fan messages on Snapchat in a single day. To-date, Ali Gatie has generated over half a billion cumulative streams. But numbers only tell part of the story that Ali is writing in real-time. He's building something deeper with his fans, based on timeless ideas.

Watch the short film here:





