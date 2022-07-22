Ali Gatie Shares New Single 'Can't Give up' & Announces Debut Album

Multi-Platinum Canadian singer/songwriter Ali Gatie keeps his heart on his sleeve with his powerful new single "Can't Give Up," out today via Warner Records. The romantic R&B track is Gatie's fourth song release of 2022 and will appear on the Toronto artist's forthcoming album, Who Hurt You?, set to drop on August 12. Pre-order the project here.

"Can't Give Up" highlights Gatie's trademark tenderness as he seeks comfort in the cosmos. Melancholic keys set the backdrop as heavy bass seemingly echoes the weight of his pain. As the track slowly builds into a string-laden ballad, Ali declares his everlasting love. The accompanying video for "Can't Give Up" reflects the song's poignant tone depicting Ali in different locations singing to a distant lover with a raincloud following his every move.

Gatie shared, "The song is about finding that person you feel it's possible to ever fall out of love with. No matter what comes your way or what you find out about them."

"Can't Give Up" follows a trio of similarly emotional tracks, including punchy pop cut "IDK," as well as "Crying in the Rain" and "Perfect." All four tracks will be featured on Gatie's upcoming summer collection, Who Hurt You? Primed to be his biggest release yet, it follows 2021's The Idea of Her, which featured double-Platinum breakout "It's You" and the Platinum-certified "What If I Told You That I Love You."

With his delicate fusion of R&B and pop, Gatie has quickly become one of the most moving and relatable globally beloved singer/songwriters. Earlier this year, he performed in front of one of his most enthusiastic crowds yet at Coachella 2022. Keeping the momentum going, Gatie readies his Fall world tour kicking off on September 28 at Vega in Copenhagen, DK, and concluding on December 17 in Portland, OR. See dates below.

His songs have clearly connected with listeners around the world already-he's garnered over 4 billion global streams, boasts 2.4 million TikTok followers, and is nearing the 1 billion-view mark on YouTube. Alongside his solo successes, he has also collaborated with artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Alessia Cara, Tate McCrae, Marshmello, and MAX. With "Can't Give Up," Gatie sets the stage for the next thrilling chapter of his career-and shows off another winning side of his sensitive songwriting.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER 2022

9/28 - Copenhagen, DK (Vega)

9/30 - Stockholm, SE (Slaktkyrkan)



OCTOBER 2022

10/1 - Oslo, NO (Vulkan Arena)

10/3 - Amsterdam, NL (Melkweg)

10/5 - Munich, DE (Tonhalle)

10/6 - Berlin, DE (Columbiahalle)

10/7 - Cologne, DE (E Werk)

10/9 - Frankfurt, DE (Batschkapp)

10/10 - Zurich, CH (X-TRA)

10/11 - Vienna, AT (Simm City)

10/13 - Milan, IT (Magazzini Generali)

10/15 - Barcelona, ES (Razzmatazz)

10/18 - Paris, FR (Le Trianon)

10/19 - Brussels, BE (La Madeleine)

10/22 - London, UK (EartH)

10/25 - Birmingham, UK (O2 Institute Birmingham)

10/26 - Manchester, UK (O2 Ritz Manchester)

10/28 - Dublin, IE (The Academy)



NOVEMBER 2022

11/2 - San Francisco, CA (The Fillmore)

11/4 - Los Angeles, CA (The Belasco)

11/5 - Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)

11/8 - Austin, TX (Scoot Inn)

11/9 - Houston, TX (House of Blues - Houston)

11/10 - Dallas, TX (The Echo Lounge & Music Hall)

11/12 - Atlanta, GA (Buckhead Theatre)

11/13 - Nashville, TN (The Basement East)

11/16 - Silver Spring, MD (The Fillmore Silver Spring)

11/17 - Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore Philadelphia)

11/18 - Boston, MA (Big Night Live)

11/19 - New York, NY (Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center)

11/22 - Montreal, QC (MTELUS)

11/26 - Toronto, ON (HISTORY)

11/28 - Cleveland, OH (House of Blues - Cleveland)

11/29 - Chicago, IL (House of Blues - Chicago)



DECEMBER 2022

12/3 - Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)

12/6 - Minneapolis, MN (Varsity Theater)

12/7 - Winnipeg, MB (Burton Cummings Theatre)

12/10 - Edmonton, AB (Midway)

12/12 - Calgary, AB (MacEwan Hall - University of Calgary)

12/15 - Vancouver, BC (Commodore Ballroom)

12/16 - Seattle, WA (Neptune Theatre)

12/17 - Portland, OR (Aladdin Theater)