Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ali Gatie Shares New Single 'Can't Give up' & Announces Debut Album

Ali Gatie Shares New Single 'Can't Give up' & Announces Debut Album

The new album is set to drop on August 12.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 22, 2022  

Multi-Platinum Canadian singer/songwriter Ali Gatie keeps his heart on his sleeve with his powerful new single "Can't Give Up," out today via Warner Records. The romantic R&B track is Gatie's fourth song release of 2022 and will appear on the Toronto artist's forthcoming album, Who Hurt You?, set to drop on August 12. Pre-order the project here.

"Can't Give Up" highlights Gatie's trademark tenderness as he seeks comfort in the cosmos. Melancholic keys set the backdrop as heavy bass seemingly echoes the weight of his pain. As the track slowly builds into a string-laden ballad, Ali declares his everlasting love. The accompanying video for "Can't Give Up" reflects the song's poignant tone depicting Ali in different locations singing to a distant lover with a raincloud following his every move.

Gatie shared, "The song is about finding that person you feel it's possible to ever fall out of love with. No matter what comes your way or what you find out about them."

"Can't Give Up" follows a trio of similarly emotional tracks, including punchy pop cut "IDK," as well as "Crying in the Rain" and "Perfect." All four tracks will be featured on Gatie's upcoming summer collection, Who Hurt You? Primed to be his biggest release yet, it follows 2021's The Idea of Her, which featured double-Platinum breakout "It's You" and the Platinum-certified "What If I Told You That I Love You."

With his delicate fusion of R&B and pop, Gatie has quickly become one of the most moving and relatable globally beloved singer/songwriters. Earlier this year, he performed in front of one of his most enthusiastic crowds yet at Coachella 2022. Keeping the momentum going, Gatie readies his Fall world tour kicking off on September 28 at Vega in Copenhagen, DK, and concluding on December 17 in Portland, OR. See dates below.

His songs have clearly connected with listeners around the world already-he's garnered over 4 billion global streams, boasts 2.4 million TikTok followers, and is nearing the 1 billion-view mark on YouTube. Alongside his solo successes, he has also collaborated with artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Alessia Cara, Tate McCrae, Marshmello, and MAX. With "Can't Give Up," Gatie sets the stage for the next thrilling chapter of his career-and shows off another winning side of his sensitive songwriting.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER 2022
9/28 - Copenhagen, DK (Vega)
9/30 - Stockholm, SE (Slaktkyrkan)

OCTOBER 2022
10/1 - Oslo, NO (Vulkan Arena)
10/3 - Amsterdam, NL (Melkweg)
10/5 - Munich, DE (Tonhalle)
10/6 - Berlin, DE (Columbiahalle)
10/7 - Cologne, DE (E Werk)
10/9 - Frankfurt, DE (Batschkapp)
10/10 - Zurich, CH (X-TRA)
10/11 - Vienna, AT (Simm City)
10/13 - Milan, IT (Magazzini Generali)
10/15 - Barcelona, ES (Razzmatazz)
10/18 - Paris, FR (Le Trianon)
10/19 - Brussels, BE (La Madeleine)
10/22 - London, UK (EartH)
10/25 - Birmingham, UK (O2 Institute Birmingham)
10/26 - Manchester, UK (O2 Ritz Manchester)
10/28 - Dublin, IE (The Academy)

NOVEMBER 2022
11/2 - San Francisco, CA (The Fillmore)
11/4 - Los Angeles, CA (The Belasco)
11/5 - Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)
11/8 - Austin, TX (Scoot Inn)
11/9 - Houston, TX (House of Blues - Houston)
11/10 - Dallas, TX (The Echo Lounge & Music Hall)
11/12 - Atlanta, GA (Buckhead Theatre)
11/13 - Nashville, TN (The Basement East)
11/16 - Silver Spring, MD (The Fillmore Silver Spring)
11/17 - Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore Philadelphia)
11/18 - Boston, MA (Big Night Live)
11/19 - New York, NY (Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center)
11/22 - Montreal, QC (MTELUS)
11/26 - Toronto, ON (HISTORY)
11/28 - Cleveland, OH (House of Blues - Cleveland)
11/29 - Chicago, IL (House of Blues - Chicago)

DECEMBER 2022
12/3 - Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)
12/6 - Minneapolis, MN (Varsity Theater)
12/7 - Winnipeg, MB (Burton Cummings Theatre)
12/10 - Edmonton, AB (Midway)
12/12 - Calgary, AB (MacEwan Hall - University of Calgary)
12/15 - Vancouver, BC (Commodore Ballroom)
12/16 - Seattle, WA (Neptune Theatre)
12/17 - Portland, OR (Aladdin Theater)

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Nicole Lund to Release Debut Album as 'lund'
July 21, 2022

lund’s debut album Right This Time, was recorded with producer Tyler “The Falcon” Greenwell (Tedeschi Trucks Band) at Echo Mountain Studios and Sedgwick Studios in her adoptive hometown of Asheville. The album features original songs honed over her decades-long stint in New York City as a working musician, promoter, and manager.
SLANDER Announce the Thrive North American Tour
July 21, 2022

SLANDER’s Derek Andersen and Scott Land are gearing up in a big way for the last quarter of 2022. Last week the pair announced their debut album Thrive will be released on September 22 on all platforms. They have formally announced the first phase of their major North American Thrive Tour with 14 cities kicking off September 10 in Phoenix.
Tony Hawk Joins Punk Rock Supergroup On New Pair Of Singles
July 21, 2022

Everyone knows that skateboarding and punk rock go hand-in-hand, like ramps and skinned knees or mohawks and denim jackets. Legendary pro skateboarder Tony Hawk clearly understands this as witnessed by the stellar punk rock bands that appear on his blockbuster video game series, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, now in its 20th iteration.
Record Thieves Release New Standalone Single 'Fault Lines'
July 21, 2022

Denver punks Record Thieves have just dropped a new standalone single titled 'Fault Lines.' The new song marks the fivesome's first new music since the release of their highly acclaimed “Wasting Time” debut LP! Listen to the new single now.
Review Roundup: Billy Porter Makes Directorial Debut With ANYTHING'S POSSIBLE Film; What Are the Critics Saying?
July 21, 2022

Billy Porter makes his directorial debut with Anything’s Possible, a new film starring Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Anything’s Possible is a modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year. Read what the critics thought of the new film!