Ali Gatie Returns to the Road for Massive World Headline Tour

Multi-Platinum Canadian singer Ali Gatie returns to the road this fall on his biggest headline tour run to date. The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off on September 28 at Vega in Copenhagen, DK, hitting major markets across Europe and the United States, and concludes on December 17 at Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR.

A special presale goes live at 10am local time Wednesday, July 20 for all Lisnrs-members of Ali Gatie's fan club-HERE. The Live Nation local/venue presale also begins at 10am local time on Wednesday-HERE. The Spotify presale begins at 10am local time on July 21 -HERE. Finally, general on-sale launches at 10am local time on Friday, July 22-HERE. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Developing a reputation for showstopping live performances, he'll undoubtedly deliver one unforgettable and undeniable set after another.

Gatie recently served up an up-tempo new single entitled "IDK." It has already reeled in over 2 million Spotify streams and 653K YouTube views on the music video. Right out of the gate, UPROXX named it among, "All The Best New Pop Music From This Week," and noted, "Despite all of his worries, he's hopeful and excited, and it's infectious."

"IDK" landed on the heels of poignant tracks "Crying in the Rain" and "Perfect," the latter of which has already racked up nearly 17 million streams in just three months. Ali's new music follows 2021's The Idea of Her, which featured double Platinum breakout "It's You" and the Platinum-certified "What If I Told You That I Love You."

With his delicate fusion of R&B and pop, Ali Gatie has quickly become one of the most impactful artists in the world. He's garnered over 3.6 billion global streams, boasts 2.4 million TikTok followers, and is nearing the 1 billion-view mark on YouTube.

Alongside his solo successes, he has also collaborated with artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Alessia Cara, Tate McCrae, Marshmello, and MAX. Last month, he performed in front of one of his most enthusiastic crowds yet at Coachella 2022. Now with "IDK," he sets the stage for the next thrilling chapter of his career.

ALI GATIE TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER 2022

9/28 - Copenhagen, DK (Vega)

9/30 - Stockholm, SE (Slaktkyrkan)



OCTOBER 2022

10/1 - Oslo, NO (Vulkan Arena)

10/3 - Amsterdam, NL (Melkweg)

10/5 - Munich, DE (Tonhalle)

10/6 - Berlin, DE (Columbiahalle)

10/7 - Cologne, DE (E Werk)

10/9 - Frankfurt, DE (Batschkapp)

10/10 - Zurich, CH (X-TRA)

10/11 - Vienna, AT (Simm City)

10/13 - Milan, IT (Magazzini Generali)

10/15 - Barcelona, ES (Razzmatazz)

10/18 - Paris, FR (Le Trianon)

10/19 - Brussels, BE (La Madeleine)

10/22 - London, UK (EartH)

10/25 - Birmingham, UK (O2 Institute Birmingham)

10/26 - Manchester, UK (O2 Ritz Manchester)

10/28 - Dublin, IE (The Academy)



NOVEMBER 2022

11/2 - San Francisco, CA (The Fillmore)

11/4 - Los Angeles, CA (The Belasco)

11/5 - Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)

11/8 - Austin, TX (Scoot Inn)

11/9 - Houston, TX (House of Blues - Houston)

11/10 - Dallas, TX (The Echo Lounge & Music Hall)

11/12 - Atlanta, GA (Buckhead Theatre)

11/13 - Nashville, TN (The Basement East)

11/16 - Silver Spring, MD (The Fillmore Silver Spring)

11/17 - Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore Philadelphia)

11/18 - Boston, MA (Big Night Live)

11/19 - New York, NY (Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center)

11/22 - Montreal, QC (MTELUS)

11/26 - Toronto, ON (HISTORY)

11/28 - Cleveland, OH (House of Blues - Cleveland)

11/29 - Chicago, IL (House of Blues - Chicago)



DECEMBER 2022

12/3 - Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)

12/6 - Minneapolis, MN (Varsity Theater)

12/7 - Winnipeg, MB (Burton Cummings Theatre)

12/10 - Edmonton, AB (Midway)

12/12 - Calgary, AB (MacEwan Hall - University of Calgary)

12/15 - Vancouver, BC (Commodore Ballroom)

12/16 - Seattle, WA (Neptune Theatre)

12/17 - Portland, OR (Aladdin Theater)