Ali Gatie Releases New Single 'Idk'

Multi-Platinum Canadian singer Ali Gatie continues to pull at the heartstrings with his effervescent new single "IDK," out today via Warner Records. This time he trades in his signature R&B balladry for up-tempo heat. The punchy pop track is his third song of 2022.

Ali kicks off the track lovestruck: "I don't know what a true love is, but I hope it feels like this." He lays out all of his emotions from excitement to self-doubt at a heart-racing pace atop production perfectly fit for his quest for everlasting romance. Ali said of the track "This song is extra special because I performed it for the first time at Coachella. The energy was unreal, we had so much fun, and now I'm just excited to share it with the world."

Co-written and co-produced by Ali Gatie, "IDK" is one of his most dynamic tracks to date.

"IDK" comes on the heels of poignant tracks "Crying in the Rain" and "Perfect," the latter of which has already racked up nearly 17 million streams in just three months. Ali's new music follows 2021'sThe Idea of Her, which featured double Platinum breakout "It's You" and the Platinum-certified "What If I Told You That I Love You."

With his delicate fusion of R&B and pop, Ali Gatie has quickly become one of the most impactful artists in the world. He's garnered over 3.6 billion global streams, boasts 2.4 million TikTok followers, and is nearing the 1 billion-view mark on YouTube. Alongside his solo successes, he has also collaborated with artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Alessia Cara, Tate McCrae, Marshmello, and MAX. Last month, he performed in front of one of his most enthusiastic crowds yet at Coachella 2022. Now with "IDK," he sets the stage for the next thrilling chapter of his career.

Ali Gatie's music is intimate in a way that almost feels private. The Toronto-raised artist's pop-meets-R&B is often vulnerable, wounded, and yearning - listening is less like thumbing through his diary than stumbling upon the pages he's ripped out and stuffed at the bottom of a drawer.

Hits like double-platinum acoustic love letter "It's You" and 2021 EP, The Idea of Her, demonstrate how affecting such an approach can be - he shares the contours of his emotions in hopes that listeners see themselves reflected. And his fans, The LISNers, have connected to these songs in a way that feels profound.

After blossoming his sound via bigger projects like 2020's You, he's now accumulated over 3.5 billion streams across platforms. Gatie isn't the type to care about such numbers, but it's evidence of the powerfully authentic bonds he's been able to form. The Idea of Her is full of new leaps, including a colorful collaboration with Marshmello and Ty Dolla $ign called "Do You Believe," which makes it the perfect next step for both Gatie and The LISNers - the EP underscores his unguarded approach to songwriting while emphasizing that there are new worlds out there to explore.

"I want my fans to know I'm still figuring this out," he says of his next chapter. "I might not know for five or 10 years, but this is where I feel like I sit most comfortably. You can expect the unexpected."

Listen to the new single here: