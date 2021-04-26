Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alejandro Sanz Announces New U.S. Dates For His #LaGira 2021 Tour

#LAGIRA has SOLD OUT countless shows in Spain, the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Perú, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Paraguay.

Apr. 26, 2021  
Alejandro Sanz' #LAGIRA returns to the United States this October. With a grand show produced by Live Nation, Spain's most international artist will visit 12 cities across the country to present his greatest hits as well as songs from his 3x- Latin GRAMMY winning and Best Latin Album GRAMMY winning album, #ELDISCO.

Tickets will be on sale this Thursday, April 29th at 10:00 am local time through www.alejandrosanz.com and ticketmaster.com.

Alejandro Sanz has maintained a particularly close relationship with his fans. Back in March 2020, in a very spontaneous manner, Sanz was one of the first artists to offer a show streamed through a digital platform- #LaGiraSeQuedaEnCasa alongside Juanes has been viewed by nearly 5 million people around the world.

A week later, on March, 21st, Sanz released #ElMundoFuera, a song that gave way to a documentary of the same title. More than 4,500 videos were received through a platform that allowed people all over the world to share their pandemic stories, ultimately creating the largest collaborating project by a Spanish-speaking artist. El Mundo Fuera was Spain's most sold music DVD of 2020, and it is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

To wrap up a historic year, Alejandro Sanz received his second consecutive Latin GRAMMY for Record of the Year thanks to "Contigo". The achievement brought Sanz' tally up to 4 GRAMMY wins and 25 Latin GRAMMY wins, making him Spain's most GRAMMY award-winning artist. Shortly after, Sanz offered a streaming concert live from Madrid, enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of fans around the globe.

The post Alejandro Sanz Announces New U.S. Dates For His #LaGira 2021 Tour appeared first on Live Nation Entertainment.

#LAGIRA 2021 US

10/8 - Rosemont, IL- Rosemont Theatre
10/10 - New York, NY- Radio City Music Hall
10/11 - Washington, DC - MGM National Harbor
10/14 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
10/16 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
10/20 - Irving, TX- The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/22 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena
10/24 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre
10/26 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
10/28 -San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Oat
10/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Performance Venue @ Hollywood Park
10/31 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center


