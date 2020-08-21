Alec Bailey Unveils New Single 'Chernobyl'

orth Carolina-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Alec Bailey unveils a new single.

After clocking nearly 10 million streams independently and inciting buzz, North Carolina-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Alec Bailey unveils a new single entitled "Chernobyl" today. Get it HERE.

Infusing alternative experimentation into folk-style songwriting, the track hinges on lush guitar and icy production by Alec himself and Johnny Dibb. Alec's dynamic voice builds from intimate verses into a disarmingly catchy chorus, drawing parallels between relationship ups and downs and Chernobyl.

Stay tuned for more music coming from Alec very soon.

Whether performing in a backwoods bar as a kid, playing on social media in front of millions in high school, or gracing stages across multiple continents, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Alec Bailey mesmerizes with the stirring eloquence of a dusty folk troubadour and a modern bent for experimentation. After relocating to Nashville and working with producer Tyler Johnson [Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Maren Morris], he constructed a D.I.Y. studio in his apartment and recorded relentlessly, making waves with his debut single "Callin'." Not only did it generate 3.6 million streams on Spotify, but it also appeared on "New Music Friday." The follow-up "Grip" repeated this success with another 3.1 million Spotify streams. Generating over 10 million streams independently and claiming coveted real estate on playlists such as Spotify's "New Music Friday," Alec continues to captivate with a series of 2020 singles led by "Chernobyl."

