Alanis Morissette Releases New Song 'Rest'

Today, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette released, "Rest", which she originally performed at the Chester Bennington tribute at the Hollywood Bowl in 2017. The song has not been available until now.

Co-written by Alanis and Michael Farrell and produced by Alex Hope, "Rest" is being released in support of Mental Health Action Day and will encourage donations to NAMI in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette's 1995 debut, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL," was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen.

Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art.

On December 5, 2019, "JAGGED LITTLE PILL" the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City, and was nominated for fifteen Tony Awards. Most recently, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews. For more information see www.alanis.com.