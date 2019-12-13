Alanis Morissette Announces 'Jagged Little Pill' Anniversary Tour Dates

The 25th anniversary of Alanis Morissette's game-changing album "Jagged Little Pill" is coming up, and the artist has announced a slew of tour dates to celebrate. See the full list below!

Alanis Morissette is a Canadian-American singer and songwriter who is most well known as one of the most influential alternative rock artists of the 2000s. Her album "Jagged Little Pill", is one of the best-selling albums of all time and was the number one album in 13 countries after its release.



Morissette has also had an extensive acting career, appearing on numerous television series such as "Sex and the City", "Curb Your Enthusiam", and "Weeds".



"Jagged Little Pill", a musical inspired by her album of the same name, premiered at the American Repertory Theater in 2018 and on Broadway this fall. The production is directed by Diane Paulus and features a book by Diablo Cody.

Alanis Morissette 2020 tour dates with Garbage, Liz Phair

6/2/20 - Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

6/3/20 - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

6/5/20 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

6/7/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

6/9/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

6/10/20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/12/20 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

6/13/20 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

6/14/20 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

6/17/20 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/18/20 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

6/20/20 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/21/20 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

6/23/20 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/26/20 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

6/27/20 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

6/28/20 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/1/20 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/02/20 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/3/20 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/6/20 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/8/20 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/9/20 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/11/20 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/16/20 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/17/20 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/18/20 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/21/20 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/23/20 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/24/20 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/25/20 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Listen to "You Oughta Know" here:





