Alana Maria Shares New Single 'Switch It Up'

Today Alana Maria drops her latest single 'Switch It Up' featuring the phenomenal UK rapper BackRoad Gee. Produced by Mike Brainchild [Ivorian Doll, Sinead Hartnett] the track is available to stream HERE.

'Switch It Up' follows on from her previous single Chargie' and delivers a more a steelier vibe thanks to the unyielding and vigorous vocals of BackRoad Gee. The 90's inspired track speaks about putting your needs first, which in this case is the refusal to find love and instead focus on the need to get money and secure the bag. The visuals, which give a slight nod to the story of Bonnie and Clyde is directed by Boya Dee and gives us an insight into Alana's humorous personality, by playing the role of an unimpressed thief waiting on BackRoad Gee to arrive and assist her with the heist. Watch the video HERE.

Speaking about 'Switch It Up' Alana explains: "The track is an automatic 90's groove which focuses on the idea of getting money as the main priority and choosing to put love aside. I loved creating this song because it highlights the importance of putting your needs first before anyone or anything else, which I think is necessary in order to have a happy life and to understand self-importance is key! As 90's RnB was the sound that I grew up on, It was really comforting to create 'Switch It Up' as it triggered many nostalgic and euphoric memories of growing up. Having BackRoad Gee on the song transported it back to the present time giving the song the perfect balance between old and new.

Alana Maria is ready to fly the flag for the UK RnB scene as it's a genre that defines her and allows her to stay true to herself. "My music stands for being yourself, it's about understanding that things may not always work out the way that you want but if that's the way it's destined to happen then that's how you have to embrace it. It's about being happy, loving yourself, treating yourself right and being around good people. That's what my music is about, that's what I want it to stand for."

Born and raised in West London and inspired by the likes of Brandy, Kehlani and Summer Walker, 19 year old Alana has amassed over 300k views to date with her Instagram and freestyle covers and is rapidly establishing her status on TikTok with over 350k likes, since joining the platform a few months ago. The former model has already earned co-signs from the likes of PA Salieu, Tion Wayne and Pink Sweats and is well on her way to cementing her status as the princess of RnB.