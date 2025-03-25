Alabaster DePlume Unveils New Album 'A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alabaster DePlume — the acclaimed London-based saxophonist, singer, songwriter, activist, orator, and poet-philosopher — has shared his acclaimed new album A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole.

Tonight, DePlume will be playing a show in Los Angeles at The Regent, with Shahzad Ismaily (bass) and Helen De La Rosa (drums) joining; more info and tickets available here. This Friday he'll also play Knoxville, TN's Big Ears festival with a lineup including Macie Stewart (violin), Tcheser Holmes (drums), and Shahzad Ismaily (bass); find timing and more info here. As UNCUT writes, "Alabaster DePlume mesmerizes live, blowing minds with fearless absurdity and raw exposed feeling."

As with all of DePlume’s work, A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole is driven by intention. In this case, a desire to interrogate the concept of healing. As DePlume shared with music writer Liz Pelly, who wrote an essay to accompany the album as digital liner notes: “When I meet people who love my work I ask them, ‘what do people need?’ Many of them were answering ‘healing’, so I worked on that, first of all by healing myself. I found that it was an activity I could choose, and that it had a lot to do with my ownership of myself, dignity and independence. Instead of waiting for healing to ‘happen to me’ I could heal myself and own myself. That is what this album is.”

Throughout the eleven songs on A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole, DePlume’s reflections on healing, dignity, and struggle are communicated through a stirring assemblage of disparate musics: ghostly and ancient folk melodies, groove-anchored maelstroms of swirling folk-jazz, elegant string arrangements (courtesy of Macie Stewart), disembodied voices, noir atmosphere, and allegoric, troubadouric song. Throughout, Alabaster’s intimate, confessional croon and vibrato-laced tenor saxophone convey, with a startling humanistic touch, everything from dejected fragility to resolute strength.

Following the string of US live performances that conclude in LA tonight, DePlume will tour the UK and Europe throughout the spring — see full dates below, more information here. DePlume’s band for the UK/EU tour will feature percussionist Julian Sartorius, drummer Seb Rochford, bassist Ruth Goller, and Mikey Kenney on strings. More guests to be announced.

March 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

March 28 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

April 29 - Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

April 30 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

May 1 - Newcastle, UK @ Gosforth Civic Hall

May 2 - Glasgow, UK @ Mono

May 3 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

May 6 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

May 7 - Exeter, UK @ Phoenix

May 8 - Southampton, UK @ Papillon

May 9 - London, UK @ Hackney Church

May 10 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

May 15 - Istanbul, TK @ Salon IKSV

May 16 - Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

May 17 - Berlin, DE @ XJAZZ!

May 21 - Paris, FR @ Le Petit Bain

May 22 - Lille, FR @ L'Aéronef

May 23 - Brussels, BE @ La Botanique

May 24 - Amsterdam, NL @ Zonnehuis

May 25 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

May 26 - Rotterdam, NL @ Bird

June 1 - Torino, Italy @ Bunker (Jazz Is Dead)

June 7 - Cluj-Napoca, RO @ Jazz In The Park

July 2/5 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

July 4 - Sete, FR @ Worldwide

July 17 - Molde NO, @ Moldejazz

Photo credit: Alexander Massek

Comments