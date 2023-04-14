Aidan Bissett Drops New Single 'Out of My League'

Aidan Bissett returns with the indelible single "Out Of My League," his first new music of 2023. With self-effacing humor, he spins an adrenalized, highly relatable tale of unrequited love. Bissett wrote the song with Captain Cuts' Ryan Rabin and Benjamin Berger, who also produced, and David Charles Fisher.

The young artist has amassed over 315 million combined global streams with a series of singles that prompted Billboard to say, "[He] flaunts a star quality that makes his early tunes worth monitoring."

"'Out Of My League' was created to showcase how self-doubt can come into play when meeting someone special," explains Aidan Bissett. "It's the story of the inner battle that shows the highs and lows of an initial connection."

He performs "Out Of My League" with his band in the black and white, 90s Brit rock- inspired official video, which was directed by his frequent collaborator, Brooke James (Troye Sivan).

Bissett, who will make his festival debut at Lollapalooza in August, will be touring the U.S. this spring with Capitol Records label mates Valley. The run, which kicks off in Philadelphia on April 25 at Theatre of Living Arts, includes an April 28 show at New York City's Irving Plaza and a two-night stand at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles (May 18 & 19). See below for itinerary. Tickets are available HERE. In 2022, he made multiple treks across the U.S., touring with Lauv, Claire Rosinkranz and The Greeting Committee.﻿

The 20-year-old artist earned widespread acclaim for his 2022 debut EP. In this feature, Atwood Magazine said, "Passionate and vulnerable, with an acute attention to detail, rising star Aidan Bissett debuts a fun, fiery and heart-turning EP, I'm Alright if You're OK." The Honey Pop said, "We truly believe Aidan Bissett is the next big thing." Wonderland hailed him as "the newcomer we love that you need to know..."

Aidan Bissett - 2023 Tour Dates

All dates with Valley except *

4/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

4/26 - Boston, MA - - - Big Night Live

4/28 - New York, NY - - Irving Plaza

4/30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

5/2 - Charlotte, NC - - - The Underground

5/3 - Nashville, TN - - Brooklyn Bowl

5/5 - Atlanta, GA - - - Buckhead Theatre

5/6 - Orlando, FL - - - The Beacham

5/7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

5/9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

5/11 - Houston, TX - - - House of Blues

5/12 - Dallas, TX - - - - House of Blues

5/13 - Austin, TX - - - - Emo's

5/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

5/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

5/20 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

5/22 - Portland, OR - - - Aladdin Theater

5/23 - Vancouver, BC - - Hollywood Theatre

5/24 - Seattle, WA - - - Neptune Theatre

5/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

5/27 - Denver, CO - - - Summit Music Hall

5/30 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

5/31 - Chicago, IL - - - House of Blues

6/2 - Detroit, MI - - - - Saint Andrews Hall

6/3 - Columbus, OH - - The Bluestone

8/5 - Chicago, IL - - - Lollapalooza*