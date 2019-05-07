Agoria Reveals First Ever Ibiza Residency DRIFT

Following off the back of his fourth studio album 'Drift', Agoria announces his debut Ibiza residency of the same name. Launching on the 31st May, the series will see Agoria invite special guests each week to interpret the meaning of 'Drift'. The residency will take place every Friday until the 27th September for a unique day-to-night event at Blue Marlin Ibiza.

Exploring a new musical approach, 'Drift' is an emerging concept expressing freedom in music and marked Agoria's first album release in 8 years. 'Drift' could be seen as a bridge which unifies, links territories, creating new frontiers, inventing new codes. "Drift is sitting on your sofa between your guilty pleasure and your tasteful opinion" explains Agoria.

For the first season, Agoria has lined up an eclectic programming to showcase the far-reaching concept including the likes of Jack Back and Groove Armada alongside disco aficionados DJ Harvey and Gerd Janson and iconic indie electronica artists Cassius, George Fitzgerald and Henrik Schwarz. On the opening night, South African pioneer Culoe de Song will be bringing his percussive sound and throughout the rest of residency there will be performances from internationally renowned DJs Tiga, AndHim, Eagles & Butterflies, Sebastian Bouchet and Kaz James showing an alternative side to their sets.

"The truth is in drifting, it's exploring your true self! In your lifetime, how many lives will you live?" -Agoria



To help explain the new concept, Agoria stepped up for Pete Tong's Essential Mix series for a 'Drift' special in collaboration with Hollywood sound designer Nicolas Becker (who worked on Oscar-winning Gravity) and went on to be nominated for mix of the year.

The 'Drift' album saw Agoria collaborate with five artists over the course of ten tracks including Philly rapper STS, French hero Jacques, Phoebe Killdeer, Blasé and up and coming musicians Sacha Rudy and NOEMIE. Accompanying some of the key singles, Agoria teamed up with famed directors Jessy Moussallem and Hernan Correa for politically and emotionally-charged visuals.

FACTS: ABOUT BLUE MARLIN IBIZABlue Marlin Ibiza is the ultimate beach entertainment experience, with day-to-night dining, beach and music - all in one place.The venue is open-all-day. Drift starts at 6pm-midnight.Blue Marlin Ibiza aims to lead the way in quality and innovation, remaining at the cutting edge of musical selection, high-end service and seafront entertainment. Blue Marlin Ibiza engages with a music-conscious, cosmopolitan and forward-thinking audience.





