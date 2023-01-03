Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
African Legend Youssou N'dour Lauds 8th All-Africa Music Awards

African Legend Youssou N'dour Lauds 8th All-Africa Music Awards

The awards are scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on 12-15 January 2023.

Jan. 03, 2023  

As the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) (here) tagged 'Teranga Edition' scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on 12-15 January 2023, draws nearer, Senegalese music legend Youssou N'dour has urged African stars to come together to collectively amplify the heritage of African music.

The 63-year-old music maestro while lauding AFRIMA for hosting the prestigious pan-African ceremony in his home country of Senegal, enjoined his counterparts in Africa and in the diaspora to come together to celebrate Africa at the 15-000 capacity Dakar Arena, in Dakar, Senegal.

AFRIMA, which is the pinnacle of recognition for African music globally, is an annual 4-day festival, broadcasted in over 84 countries across the world, with an even more expansive reach following its recent YouTube partnership.

The Senegalese singer and former Tourism Minister also expressed his delight in seeing indigenous music like the Mbalakh of the Senegalese being spotlighted globally on the AFRIMA platform.

"All Africa Music Awards is the most prestigious ceremony dedicated to music and African artists and its diaspora. All the most beautiful aspects of Senegalese and African culture will be in the news for at least four days. I therefore invite all Senéglais musicians to come and celebrate African music together," N'dour said.

Commenting on this, AFRIMA's Executive Producer/President, Mike Dada, said that he is happy to see indigenous African music, such as the Mbalakh being celebrated globally, adding that it is a step in the right direction towards boosting Africa's global image and creative economy.

Speaking on the development, the Head, Culture Division at the African Union Commission (AUC), Angela Martins said, "It is important that we spread our efforts to promote inclusivity and ensure that the world can see the impact of AFRIMA at the global centre stage. African music is ours and it is up to us to preserve our heritage and share our art with the world."

As the whole world gears towards the 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, which will be held from January 12 to 15, 2023, African music lovers are encouraged to keep voting intensively for their desired winners, using the voting portal live at www.AFRIMA.org and take part in the events on social media platforms. The voting process that determines winners at AFRIMA is audited by a globally renowned auditing firm, Pricewaterhousecoopers (PWC).

As announced at the conference, the delegates are expected to arrive on January 11,2023. The AFRIMA ceremony is scheduled to kick-start fully on Thursday January 12, 2023, with a Host Country Tour, School visit and gift presentation (as part of AFRIMA's Corporate Social Responsibility), as well as a Welcome Soiree in the evening, in Dakar.

The 4-day event continues on Friday January 13, 2023, with the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) at the Grand Theatre, in Dakar. The AMBS is Africa's largest gathering of creative professionals in the music industry and it features workshops and panel discussions on issues and opportunities within the African music industry.

The 8th AFRIMA will continue with high momentum at the AFRIMA Music Village at the Grand Theatre, which will be a free-to-enter concert featuring live performances from the biggest music stars across the continent.

On the eve of the awards ceremony, on Saturday January 14, 2023, the events will begin with Main rehearsals, Media engagements and a Courtesy Visit to the President of Senegal. There will also be a live recording booth at the venue for musicians across all five regions of the continent, and in the diaspora, to explore for collaborative recordings. The day's activities will climax with a Nominees exclusive party.

Finally, the 8th AFRIMA will wrap up on Sunday January 15, 2023, at the 15-000 capacity Dakar Arena, in Dakar, with the live Awards ceremony broadcast by 104 TV Stations to over 84 countries around the world.

In partnership with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA is the pinnacle of African music globally.



Razor Braids Shares Single, Covers Weezer & Announces Tour Dates Photo
Razor Braids Shares Single, Covers Weezer & Announces Tour Dates
Fresh off the heels of a year-end blowout show at Baby's All Right on Dec. 28, Razor Braids kicks off 2023 by sharing an ode to one of their favorite cities, 'Nashville, Again,' as well as a cover of Weezer's 'Buddy Holly.' The band has also announced an extensive Feb / March tour, including a stop in Austin for SXSW.
Drummer Mark Murdock To Release 3rd Solo Album False Readings Photo
Drummer Mark Murdock To Release 3rd Solo Album 'False Readings'
“False Readings” is drummer Mark Murdock’s third solo prog-rock release which features Fernando Perdomo, whom Mark performed with in the ‘Out to Sea Band’ on the 2022 Cruise to the Edge. Also contributing on selected songs are the band ‘Nektar’ with Ron Howden, Derek ‘Mo’ Moore and Nektar newcomers, Ryche Chlanda and Kendall Scott.
Cavetown & Friends Announce First Annual This Is Home Project Benefit Concert Photo
Cavetown & Friends Announce First Annual 'This Is Home' Project Benefit Concert
Cavetown, also known as Robin Skinner, announces the inaugural benefit concert for his non-profit organization, This Is Home Project. Cavetown will be joined by a bill of other bedroom-pop and DIY artists, with performances from mxmtoon, Chloe Moriondo, and more. In addition to the music, attendees can also expect raffles and onsite activations.
Channing Wilson Releases New Song Sunday Morning Blues Photo
Channing Wilson Releases New Song 'Sunday Morning Blues'
Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, “Sunday Morning Blues” is Wilson’s third official release as an artist, following “Drink That Strong” and “Blues Comin’ On,” which debuted this past fall. With the music, Wilson is embarking on a new chapter of his career, after establishing himself as an honest and respected songwriter.

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & More
January 1, 2023

Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list, plus some exciting new cast recordings that will start your new year off right!
Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO MaxBroadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max
December 31, 2022

HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!
December 31, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces! Countdown to midnight with names like Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Dolly Parton, Renée Fleming, Chris Jackson, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Mandy Gonzales, Jenifer Lewis, Jean Smart, Halle Bailey, and more!
Ava Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' AlbumAva Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Album
December 30, 2022

Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. She has now released a new snippet of 'Get Outta My Heart.' The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), and more.
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
December 30, 2022

'Let’s Get Drunk' was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called “Let’s Get Drunk”.
share