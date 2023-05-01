Aerosmith Announce Farewell Tour 'Peace Out'

Four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith have announced PEACE OUT™ with special guest The Black Crowes. Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band.

In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, "It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will kick off this fall including UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on Saturday, September 9.

TICKETS: General on sale begins Friday, May 5th at 10AM local time on ticketmaster.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit aerosmith.com/vip

The band also shared news of Joey Kramer's absence from this touring run. '"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Most recently, Aerosmith wrapped their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The electrifying 90-minute live performance took fans deep diving into Aerosmith's groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from the band's archives produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.

Ahead of the residency, Aerosmith returned to their hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sat Sep 09 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Tue Sep 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Mon Sep 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sun Sep 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Wed Sep 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sat Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

Mon Oct 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Thu Oct 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Sun Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

Sat Nov 04 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Tue Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Thu Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wed Nov 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tue Nov 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Dec 04 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Thu Dec 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Sun Dec 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thu Dec 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sun Dec 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Thu Jan 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Jan 07 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Wed Jan 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jan 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Jan 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Fri Jan 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Tue Jan 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Fri Jan 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

About Aerosmith

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as "Amazing," "Crazy," "Janie's Got A Gun," "Livin' On The Edge," and "Love In An Elevator," and launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, most recently with their smash hit Las Vegas residency.

The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on "Walk This Way" and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999, Aerosmith became the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World in Florida and later Paris with the launch of the Rock 'N' Roller coaster starring Aerosmith. For more information, visit Aerosmith.com.

About The Black Crowes

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta's Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles "Jealous Again," "Twice As Hard," "She Talks To Angels," and the break-through cover of Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle," the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone's "Best New American Band Readers Poll" in late 1990.

The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and against the rest of the world. In other words, they've done everything a legendary rock group should do.