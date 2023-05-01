Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Aerosmith Announce Farewell Tour 'Peace Out'

Aerosmith Announce Farewell Tour 'Peace Out'

General on sale begins Friday, May 5th at 10AM local time.

May. 01, 2023  

Four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith have announced PEACE OUT™ with special guest The Black Crowes. Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band.

In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, "It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

Produced by Live Nation, the monumental 40-date North American tour will kick off this fall including UBS Arena at Belmont Park, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on Saturday, September 9.

TICKETS: General on sale begins Friday, May 5th at 10AM local time on ticketmaster.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more. For more information, visit aerosmith.com/vip

The band also shared news of Joey Kramer's absence from this touring run. '"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Most recently, Aerosmith wrapped their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The electrifying 90-minute live performance took fans deep diving into Aerosmith's groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from the band's archives produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.

Ahead of the residency, Aerosmith returned to their hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 06 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sat Sep 09 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Tue Sep 12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Mon Sep 18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Thu Sep 21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sun Sep 24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Wed Sep 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sat Oct 14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Tue Oct 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Fri Oct 20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
Mon Oct 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Thu Oct 26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Sun Oct 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed Nov 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
Sat Nov 04 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Tue Nov 07 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Mon Nov 13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Thu Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sun Nov 19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Wed Nov 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sat Nov 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tue Nov 28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Dec 01 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mon Dec 04 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Thu Dec 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
Sun Dec 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Thu Dec 28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sun Dec 31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Thu Jan 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena
Sun Jan 07 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Wed Jan 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sat Jan 13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
Tue Jan 16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Fri Jan 19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Tue Jan 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Fri Jan 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

About Aerosmith

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as "Amazing," "Crazy," "Janie's Got A Gun," "Livin' On The Edge," and "Love In An Elevator," and launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, most recently with their smash hit Las Vegas residency.

The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on "Walk This Way" and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999, Aerosmith became the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World in Florida and later Paris with the launch of the Rock 'N' Roller coaster starring Aerosmith. For more information, visit Aerosmith.com.

About The Black Crowes

In 1990, when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts, Atlanta's Black Crowes gave the genre a swift and much needed kick in the ass with Shake Your Money Maker. Fueled by singles "Jealous Again," "Twice As Hard," "She Talks To Angels," and the break-through cover of Otis Redding's "Hard To Handle," the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone's "Best New American Band Readers Poll" in late 1990.

The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way; they sold out shows around the world; had legendary guitarist Jimmy Page join as a member; got kicked off a tour with ZZ Top for insulting the sponsor; got screwed by bad record deals; got married and divorced, fought amongst themselves and against the rest of the world. In other words, they've done everything a legendary rock group should do.



Avalon Emerson Releases Debut Album AVALON EMERSON & THE CHARM Photo
Avalon Emerson Releases Debut Album 'AVALON EMERSON & THE CHARM'
One of dance music's most celebrated contemporary figures, Avalon Emerson, has released a debut album Avalon Emerson & The Charm via Avalon's new label, Another Dove. This new musical endeavor, is an intensely personal—and yes, pop-leaning—statement of intent from an artist who has long looked beyond the club for inspiration.
Indian Trap aka J2 Releases Vishnu Mantra Single Photo
Indian Trap aka J2 Releases 'Vishnu Mantra' Single
Need a little extra backup for that daunting task ahead of you? Give the empowering Vishnu mantra a try, advises Los Angeles-based producer Indian Trap aka J2 (Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Shakira) who is releasing a fourth single - 'Vishnu Mantra (Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnu)' - from his inspired collaboration with prolific recording artist and producer S. J. Jananiy, who performs vocals on the forthcoming modern mantra chant album.
The Crossing Releases 30th Album: Shara Novas Titration, Out Today on Navona Records Photo
The Crossing Releases 30th Album: Shara Nova's Titration, Out Today on Navona Records
Today, acclaimed Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing, led by Donald Nally, releases its 30th album Titration, on Navona Records. Premiered at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky, Montana in August 2022, Titration is another creative collaboration between The Crossing and Shara Nova, founder of the chamber pop band My Brightest Diamond and one of the featured composers on the choir's most recent album, Carols After a Plague.
Crown The Empire New Release DOGMA Out Now Photo
Crown The Empire New Release 'DOGMA' Out Now
DOGMA, the fifth studio album from genre-bending, modern post-metalcore quartet, Crown The Empire is out now via Rise Records. Alongside the release, the band premieres the music video for “Superstar.”

From This Author - Michael Major


Parker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 DebutParker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 Debut
May 1, 2023

Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum “Pretty Heart,” Platinum “To Be Loved By You” and his current radio single and Gold certified, “Handle On You,” off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville).
SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming ConcertsSPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming Concerts
May 1, 2023

Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening”) Katie Boeck has released her sophomore album Calico. Katie Boeck will perform two album release shows to support Calico: Nashville on May 5 at The Bowery Vault and Los Angeles on May 12 at the Hotel Café.
Bokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in JuneBokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in June
May 1, 2023

Band members including Snarky Puppy guitarists Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti and South Florida raised-lap steel player Roosevelt Collier had previously recorded remotely, absorbing and embellishing the music sent to them in files by co-writers Tirolien and League, who was often elsewhere with other projects.
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New AlbumBrooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New Album
May 1, 2023

The release day focus and title track ‘Intuition’ is a hook-laden jam with hints of Brubeck, Chaka Khan and Nino Rota, featuring Alison Limerick and guitarist Desmond Foster on soulful vocals and Hux’s funky drummer beats It follows up the recent 4th single from the album ‘Rollin’, which was playlisted by Jazz FM for four weeks.
Wilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June ShowsWilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June Shows
May 1, 2023

Tulsa, OK’s Wilderado are excited to be joining My Morning Jacket for some select shows in June. The news comes on the heels of the April 28th release of the band's first ever live album Wilderado Live - and following news of their fall US headline run. Check out upcoming tour dates now!
share