Aeon Station Postpones August Shows Due to Spinal Surgery

Shows in August 2022 will be rescheduled to a later date.

Aug. 8, 2022  

AEON STATION regretfully have announced that their shows in August 2022 will be rescheduled to a later date. Drummer Jerry MacDonald had to undergo unexpected spinal surgery recently and his recuperation time will unfortunately force the shows to be delayed.

The Portland, OR show at Mississippi Studios on September 23rd and Seattle, WA show at Tractor Tavern on September 24th are not affected.

"Jerry's long overdue spine surgery couldn't wait, and timing was just not what we hoped," said vocalist/songwriter Kevin Whelan. "In order for him to heal properly, we unfortunately have to push back our shows."

Riding on a crest of critical and audience acclaim for Observatory (their debut release on Sub Pop Records), Aeon Station has been building a formidable fanbase that continues to grow.

Consisting of three quarters of indie rock heroes The Wrens (Kevin Whelan, Jerry MacDonald and Greg Whelan) with NYC/NJ indie rock veteran Lysa Opfer (Gramercy Arms, Big Lake) and guitarist/producer/author Tom Beaujour, Aeon Station have tightened their live shows with a sold out show in NYC and highly anticipated and packed shows at Austin's South By Southwest this past Spring.

Pitchfork lauded, "Whelan's instincts are exquisite. His melodies are sweet, but never overstated. His songs rise and swell, but it's never too much, always just enough." Referencing The Wrens' long-awaited follow up, SPIN proclaimed, "Though this isn't a Wrens album, which is what many of their extremely patient fans had hoped for, it's certainly a great consolation prize."

Calling the album "arresting," The Wall Street Journal contributes their praise, "The album's essential idea, embodied in both the words and Mr. Whelan's gesture to form this band and get his songs out there, is that endurance matters above all."

Alluding to his own knee injury at SxSW that cut short their run of five shows, Kevin added, "After some minor setbacks in a long line of rocker injuries, we really can't wait to see you at a show! At the end of the day, it's about giving you fans the best of ourselves."

AEON Station Cancelled Shows

Aug 12 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
Aug 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
Aug 26 - NYC - Le Poisson Rouge
Aug 27 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall




