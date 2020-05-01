Adventure Cat Records Signs UK Rockers Death Blooms

Adventure Cat Records, the passionate team of music industry experts behind blossoming bands like Capstan, Summer Wars, The Dead Love and more are continuing their #AdventureMonth with another impressive signing, Liverpool-based Death Blooms.

To celebrate, Death Blooms unleashed a gargantuan slab of metal "Life Is Pain", which is all too pertinent to the world we're living in right now. Vocalist Paul Barrow shares "This song, as with many of our songs, looks at the daily struggle. We, as a species, experience many things: pain is something we all know only too well."

"Corrosive, callous and utterly cathartic, the track gives nods to the most unhinged areas of nu-metal whilst also sounding thoroughly fresh and modern with plenty of metalcore grit," shared Rock Sound in an exclusive feature yesterday. "It's an absolute stormer of a tune basically."

Fans can watch the video below!

Across streaming platforms, the track has already garnered adds to massive playlists like New Metal Tracks, Metal Charge 180BPM and New Blood. Fans can stream "Life Is Pain" on Spotify and Apple Music.

Last year, Death Blooms released the vitriolic 'You Are Filth' EP - a collection of tracks fueled by crushing riffs and vocalist Barrow's cutting delivery. The EP garnered attention from the likes of Kerrang!, Rock Sound and the BBC Radio 1 Rock Show and the band had crowds across the country headbanging along to their vigorous live show.

Having already stamped out their ground as one of the most exciting heavy prospects in the UK with 'You Are Filth', and having shared stages with the likes of Loathe, Insane Clown Posse, King 810, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Ded and Skindred, Death Blooms are poised to take that promise to the next level with the release of their debut album later this year.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Death Blooms to the Adventure Cat Records family. We have been fans of the band for a year or so as they've torn up the underground UK metal scene," shares Matthew Clarke, A&R at Adventure Cat. "Welcoming them to our roster of incredible upcoming artists has been a perfect match and we are so excited to begin this next chapter with them."

As part of their in-progress Adventure Month, the announcement of Death Blooms on the Adventure Cat roster follows the label announcing a partnership with Chicago's High Wire earlier this month with more to come.

Bringing together expertise in management, writing, publishing, production, marketing, publicity and one darn cute kitty, Adventure Cat Records is set to make a splash in the independent record label scene. With the goal of creating a launching pad for artists to learn, grow and advance to the next steps of their careers within the music industry, Adventure Cat is a one of a kind label that is truly invested in not only today's goals for their artists, but the rest of their future careers.





