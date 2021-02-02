Adrian Younge Announces 'The American Negro' Out Feb. 26

Today, Adrian Younge has announced his most ambitious and deeply personal project to-date. The American Negro is a multimedia project release in conjunction with Black History Month, and sees the Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer share an unapologetic critique detailing the systemic and malevolent psychology that afflicts people of color. Younge is set to release The American Negro full length album featuring music and spoken work on February 26th via Jazz Is Dead - hear the title track and lead single "The American Negro" HERE. To better explain the intricacies of the album's message, he will also release the four-part podcast Invisible Blackness and short film T.A.N. - both available exclusively via Amazon Music.

The American Negro is a powerful, multifaceted statement that reflects perennial injustices and serves to act as a lever of change during a time of mass disillusionment: an album for the people that details the evolution of racism in America. It is insightful, provocative and necessary in our fight for equality. "The American Negro is the most important creative accomplishment of my life. This project dissects the chemistry behind blind racism, using music as the medium to restore dignity and self-worth to my people..." notes Younge. "It should be evident that any examination of black music is an examination of the relationship between black and white America. This relationship has shaped the cultural evolution of the world and its negative roots run deep into our psyche."

The American Negro is not for the faint of heart, including the album cover art--a recreation of "Lynching Postcards" that became very popular to celebrate the murder of African Americans at the hands of White Americans as vigilante justice at the turn of the last century, with no judicial reprisals; in addition, they served as warning signs against any person of color seeking to eradicate racial inequality. Modernly, death by asphyxiation is a tool Police officers have used in killing innocent Black Americans--the lynching of the Black Americans has to stop!

The album's title track and lead single "The American Negro" captures the poetic spirits of black luminaries like Gil-Scott Heron, Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye. It cultivates a bold balance between melancholy and pure joy, with deeply poignant lyrics and melodic grooves. "The American Negro" single features The Linear Labs Orchestra with vocals performed by Loren Oden, Chester Gregory and Sam Harmonix. "The American Negro" single is available today and can be heard below.

