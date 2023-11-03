Adele to be Honored With Sherry Lansing Leadership Award by The Hollywood Reporter

Adele will receive the award during THR’s annual Women in Entertainment breakfast gala on December 7 in Los Angeles.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

Adele to be Honored With Sherry Lansing Leadership Award by The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter announced today that Adele will receive this year’s prestigious Sherry Lansing Leadership Award during THR’s annual Women in Entertainment breakfast gala on December 7 in Los Angeles.

Attended by more than 750 industry leaders and VIPs, the invite-only gala coincides with the release of The Hollywood Reporter’s highly anticipated Women in Entertainment issue (on newsstands Dec. 7), which highlights the Power 100, a list of the most powerful female executives and talent in entertainment.

“We are beyond thrilled that Adele will be our Sherry Lansing Leadership Award honoree at this year's Women in Entertainment event,” said co-editors-in-chief Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Maer Roshan. “Adele has had a groundbreaking career that has established her as one of the all-time greats: a brilliant songwriter, a stunning vocalist, a top-notch performer and an artist whose talents have no limit. She has set a standard of excellence not only as a female performer, but a performer, period. Her accolades _ from multiple Grammys to her Emmy and Oscar _ attest to that. In addition, she's used her platform to inspire and help others. She is truly deserving of this award.”

The Sherry Lansing Leadership Award recognizes trailblazers and philanthropists in entertainment and media and was established in honor of Sherry Lansing, the first woman to head a Hollywood studio (Lansing is the former CEO of Paramount Pictures). Past recipients of this honor include Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand and Viola Davis.

“Adele is a singular talent who has captivated the world with her incredible music. Beyond that, she paved the way for female artists to embrace their authentic selves and define their own voices and careers at a critical moment for women in music, empowering countless other female artists to do the same. I could not be more thrilled that Adele is receiving the award that bears my name,” said Sherry Lansing. 

The breakfast will also be attended by approximately 35 high school juniors and seniors currently participating in THR’s Women in Entertainment mentorship program, which pairs the brightest young women from underserved high schools across Los Angeles with some of the most powerful female executives in film and TV. Mentors have included Amazon Studios’ Jennifer Salke, Netflix’s Bela Bajaria and Disney’s Dana Walden.

The WIE Mentorship Program, now in its 14th year, is a joint venture with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles. Two hundred thirty students have taken part in the program, with mentees having received more than $13 million in scholarships over the past 13 years. An annual highlight of the breakfast, this year’s celebration will see more than $1 million in university scholarships presented to high school seniors from the program.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment event is presented by Lifetime, which has been one of the WIE Mentorship Program’s biggest supporters, having contributed more than $1.5 million in scholarships over the past 8 years. The event is also sponsored by Cadillac, and presented in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, Chapman University and Loyola Marymount University.

About Adele

Adele is one of the best-selling female artists of all time, with more than 120 million records sold worldwide. She has received numerous accolades, including a staggering 16 Grammys, an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award.

Widely recognized as one of the most impactful artists of the 21st century, the release of her groundbreaking and acclaimed album 21 in 2011 transformed popular music and ushered in a new era of the relatable, stripped-back pop star. 25, her third studio album, was released in 2015 breaking first week sales records in the UK and US and is the only album in the US to sell over three million copies in a week.

Adele’s fourth and most recent studio album, 30, was the best-selling album of 2021 worldwide. Her current concert residency in Las Vegas, Weekends with Adele, has become a critical and commercial success.

About The Hollywood Reporter:

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) is a flagship entertainment media brand, offering in-depth reporting, analysis and thought-provoking reviews; unparalleled access, world-class photography and video; and feature exclusives via its award-winning weekly magazine and dynamic website.

The Hollywood Reporter also boasts prestigious live events, industry-leading philanthropic, empowerment and diversity initiatives, and successful video series such as the Emmy-nominated Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter. THR was named best entertainment publication at the 15th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards in December 2022.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage



Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.

