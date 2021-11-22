Adele Reveals What Song She Will Never Perform Live

In the most recent interview on the Spout Podcast, host Tamara Dhia chatted with Grammy-winning superstar, Adele, about basketball, her friendship with Drake, and the one song on her long-awaited fourth studio album, 30, she will never perform live.

Nearly six years between album releases, the chart-topping British songstress Adele admits heartbreak and divorce inspired the songs found on 30. During her interview on Spout, she opens up to Host Tamara Dhia about the emotionally challenging "To Be Loved."

"I've only really sung it a few times and definitely can't even really listen to it without getting emotional," Adele tells Dhia. "So, I will not be performing that one live...no, never."

Making post-divorce look good, Adele gushes about her love for basketball, even before her romance with sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul. Adele admits, "I've loved basketball for years."

When it comes to her state of mind and how she feels returning to centerstage, Adele says,

"More than anything my brain is bloody on fire right now! My brain is happy and it's fed and it's calm. It's hard work to get that after a divorce."

As far as getting basketball lessons from Lebron, Adele laughs, "What? No! I ain't got time, I'm putting out an album!"

Listen to the full podcast interview here:

Photo credit: Simon Emmett