Adele Releases New Album '30'

Adele has released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on route and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself in a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil," the singer shared in a new statement posted to her Instagram when announcing the album.

Adele recently performed new and old material in a special concert special on CBS. The broadcast also included a special tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.

Listen to the new album here: