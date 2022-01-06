Adele Announces 'Oh My God' Music Video

Adele has announced the new music video for "Oh My God," a track off her recent album "30." The music video will be released on January 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Watch a preview of the new visual below!

Adele announced the music video in a new tweet, stating: "Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there's so much coming, I'm excited for you all to see it."

Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there's so much coming, I'm excited for you all to see it x pic.twitter.com/2uESLUUvVj - Adele (@Adele) January 6, 2022

Adele recently released her brand new studio album, "30". The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years. The album includes the record-breaking #1 single "Easy On Me."

Adele is rose to fame with her albums "19", "21", and "25". Each album representing the age she was while writing the songs, "25" won the Grammy award for Album of the Year and "Hello" won for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele also won an Academy Award for "Skyfall", a James Bond theme song.