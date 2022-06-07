Adelaide Guitar Festival Goes On The Road Again In 2022

With guitar strings tightened, cases packed and voices primed to share a tale or two, Adelaide Guitar Festival announces the lineup for On the Road, delivering free one-day events and concerts by some of the country's best musicians to ten South Australian towns; an increase from eight in 2021.

Employing 75 individual artists across 120 paid opportunities in 55 regional venues, each town will enjoy either an evening community hall concert, or a town-wide "micro festival" throughout the day and evening, whereby the entire township is activated with free-entry, family-friendly live music presented in pubs, bars, cafes, sports clubs and community halls.

The tour begins in the Eyre Peninsula on 8 July in Elliston and Streaky Bay, followed by Tumby Bay (9 July) and Cleve (10 July). Artists will then visit the Mid North (Crystal Brook and Watervale on 15 July), Yorke Peninsula (Edithburgh on 16 July and Wallaroo on 17 July), Kangaroo Island (Eleanor Downs on 17 July) and the Adelaide Hills (Gumeracha on 24 July).

Confirmed artists include three-time ARIA Award winner and festival favourite Jeff Lang, indie folk singer-songwriter Laura Hill, soul/roots/alt-country singer-songwriter Kelly Menhennett, young First Nations storyteller Nathan May, roots and pop poetic performer Lucie Thorne, blues stalwarts Chris Finnen and Cal Williams Jr, energetic tour-de-force blues band Hussy Hicks, and Tibetan lyric musician Tenzin Choegyal. Full musician lineups and individual event details are listed below.

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director (and On the Road artist) Slava Grigoryan: "In 2021, the overall economic benefit of On the Road to the communities exceeded $1.8 million, and on average, 24% of audiences were visitors to the regions. That shows us how strongly the program was valued everywhere by both locals and tourists, and we're so glad to get to bring it back and expand it even further in 2022.

On the Road also includes additional regional town visits via Resonance, where artists entertain residents of 11 individual Helping Hand residential care services in Whyalla, Port Pirie, Jamestown, Clare and Adelaide; Adelaide Festival Centre's CentrED school visits, bringing musical entertainment and information sessions to over 400 school children in Kadina, Maitland, Tumby Bay and Cleve; and Adelaide Guitar Festival's Winter School and Orchestra programs.

In 2022, On the Road has been fortunate to receive seed support from Festivals Australia, Australia Council for the Arts, RISE and the Live Music Events Fund, as well as support from local councils and the Office for Health and Ageing.

Minister for Arts, The Hon Andrea Michaels MP: "The South Australian Government - through the Music Development Office and Events South Australia - is proud to support Adelaide Guitar Festival's On The Road initiative.

On The Road also supports and builds capacity in our regional towns: it gives local and visiting artists new audience opportunities and will help develop South Australia's regional touring circuit, which is integral to the development and employment of our talented live music artists."

All On the Road events are free to attend. Ticketed Adelaide Guitar Festival events run from 15 - 24 July at Adelaide Festival Centre and Her Majesty's Theatre, and are on sale now, online and via Ticketek.