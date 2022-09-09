Adam Melchor Unveils Latest Track 'I'm Ready' Off New Album

Rising singer/songwriter Adam Melchor's new song "I'm Ready" is premiering now via Consequence, who says, "The dreamy indie-folk tune doubles down on Melchor's knack for warm harmonies and frames him as wholeheartedly in love."

Of the track, Melchor furthers, "'I'm Ready' is a song about being unafraid of vulnerability and in a moment, letting someone know that you have all the love in the world for them for the first time like jumping into the ocean and swimming as far as you can go without looking back. Once you do look back, you'll see the place you came from and realize how beautiful it's been all along and that the view from this side of your heart is better than you could even imagine."

"I'm Ready" is the latest song to be revealed ahead of Melchor's debut album, Here Goes Nothing, set for release on October 21 via Warner Records. Co-produced by Melchor and Henry Kwapis (Benny Blanco, Dijon), the album features additional work from Charlie Puth, Lennon Stella, Emily Warren and Andrew Sarlo. Here Goes Nothing also features further contributions from the Robin Pecknold (Fleet Foxes) on the track "Let Me Know When."

The album's lead single "Turnham Green" has already been the subject of early praise; V Magazine calls it "a classic pop-folk song, with soft melodies and ethereal acoustic guitar riffs. The melancholy song highlights the beauty that can come from pain, as Melchor hears somebody's reasoning for hurting him," while Ones To Watch adds, "'Turnham Green' is a sobering moment of empathy." Cool Hunting furthers, "['Turnham Green' is] another dreamy alt-folk single from LA-based singer-songwriter... [The song] sets exquisite vocals on gently enveloping instrumentals."

In support of the new album, Melchor will embark on an extensive run of North American tour dates in early 2023. The tour kicks off in late January and includes performances at New York's Brooklyn Steel, Los Angeles' Fonda Theater, Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, Chicago's Thalia Hall, Austin's Scoot Inn, Denver's Gothic Theatre and more. Full tour routing can be found below.

Melchor moved to Los Angeles in 2018 where he had sessions with everyone from Charlie Puth to The Chainsmokers, which subsequently led to tour dates alongside Mt. Joy, Dodie, Ashe, over 50 million streams to date and received critical praise. In 2020, Melchor launched Melchor's Lullaby Hotline, where he sent out 40 original songs to over 10,000 fans. In conjunction, Melchor released a mixtape featuring his favorite tracks entitled Melchor Lullaby Hotline, Vol. 1, marking his first release on Warner Records.

Earlier this year, Melchor performed with Post Malone on "Saturday Night Live" where he sang backing vocals and recently completed a 30-date headlining tour across the country. Melchor's songwriting accolades include co-writes on Ashe's "Taylor," The Chainsmokers' "In Too Deep," Alexander 23's "Loving You Gets Hard" and Allison Ponthier's "Faking My Own Death." He has also collaborated with Briston Maroney, Lennon Stella, ELIO, Madeline The Person and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Adam Melchor Tour Dates

September 27-Perth, AU-Astor Theatre*

September 30-Sydney, AU-The Metro Theatre*

October 1-Melbourne, AU-Melbourne Recital Centre*

October 2-Brisbane, AU-The Princess Theatre*

October 5-Auckland, NZ-Tuning Fork*

January 27-Salt Lake City, UT-Soundwell

January 28-Denver, CO-Gothic Theatre

January 30-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line

February 1-Madison, WI-Majestic Theatre

February 2-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall

February 3-Detroit, MI-Magic Stick

February 4-Toronto, ON-Phoenix

February 7-Cleveland, ON-Beachland

February 9-Boston, MA-Royale

February 10-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel

February 11-Pittsburgh, PA-Thunderbird

February 14-Philadelphia, PA-Ardmore Music Hall

February 16-Washington, DC-The Howard

February 17-Carrboro, NC-Cat's Cradle

February 18-Charlotte, NC-The Underground

February 19-Asheville, NC-Orange Peel

February 21-Charleston, SC-Music Farm

February 22-Atlanta, GA-Terminal West

February 23-Nashville, TN-Brooklyn Bowl

February 25-Louisville, KY-Headliners

February 26-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall

February 28-Birmingham, AL-The Saturn

March 1-New Orleans, LA-Toulouse Theatre

March 3-Houston, TX-Studio @ Warehouse Live

March 4-Austin, TX-Scoot Inn

March 5-Dallas, TX-Granada Theatre

March 7-Phoenix, AZ-Cresent Ballroom

March 9-San Diego, CA-Music Box

March 10-Los Angeles, CA-Fonda Theater

March 11-San Francisco, CA-The Fillmore

March 15-Seattle, WA-Neumos

March 16-Vancouver, BC-Hollywood Theatre

March 17-Portland, OR-Aladdin Theater

*supporting Jeremy Zucker