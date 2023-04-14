Abraham Alexander Releases Debut Album 'SEA/SONS'

Rising singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander's much anticipated debut album SEA/SONS is out now on Dualtone Records.

NPR All Songs Considered raves, "I feel like this LP is as influenced by Frank Ocean as Leon Bridges" and "This is a great record."

No Depression raves of the album, "It's a testament to Alexander's determination to lean toward the light despite the darkness that's plagued him. It's also a real gift for the listener," while Americana Highways raves, "Alexander's songs draw the best out of his fellow players, and as his story continues to unfold, his travels will be a worthy follow."

Alexander co-produced the record alongside Matt Pence (The Breeders, Yuck, Here We Go Magic) and Brad Cook (Nathaniel Rateliff, Kevin Morby, Bon Iver).

The 11 tracks on SEA/SONS touch on themes of loss, redemption, longing, anguish and joy. And while his lyrics speak to pain, trauma and life-changing loss, he instills his music with a joyful passion and irrepressible spirit, ultimately giving way to songs that radiate undeniable hope.

"The image on the cover is me and my brothers in the ocean in Greece," Alexander explains of the album. "So, the title is me thanking my brothers in a way and just reminiscing about us being in the ocean and how time isn't really a concept that kids grasp." He continues, "SEA/SONS is a reminder for us to be in the moment in the sea and to dwell in the healing place, not looking at the clock.

Leading up to the release, Abraham has shared "Blood Under The Bridge," "Heart of Gold," "Stay (featuring Gary Clark Jr.)" and "Tears Run Dry." The record features an appearance by Mavis Staples in addition to Gary Clark Jr.

Alexander is currently on the road for a string of shows supporting Wilder Woods. He'll also be performing at this year's Bonnaroo and Newport Folk Festival.

He is featured in a short documentary film about his music and debut record titled Abraham Alexander: The Making of SEA/SONS.

Born in Greece to parents of Nigerian descent, Alexander moved to Texas with his family at age 11 to escape the racial tensions they faced in his birthplace. Shortly after moving to the states, his birth mother was killed in a car accident with a drunk driver, leading Alexander to be adopted later in his teens.

He found solace in sports as a soccer prodigy and later, following a torn ACL that ended his playing career, in music once a friend handed Alexander a guitar and he unexpectedly found songs pouring out of him.

While working as a bank teller and rehearsing during his lunch breaks, a life-changing, chance encounter with Leon Bridges changed the course of Alexander's life. "...something in me was just like, you need to talk to this guy. It was weird, but it was that intuition that I could not dismiss." This very intuition led him to his first experience in a recording studio, singing on Bridges' songs such as "River" and "Coming Home."

It was Bridges that encouraged him to start taking music seriously, and he began performing at open mics.

From his modest musical beginnings performing at open mics in Fort Worth, TX, Alexander has gone on to recent stints on the road opening for Leon Bridges, Black Pumas and Mavis Staples. He recently toured with Lucius late last year and has also supported the likes of Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ani DiFranco, Shakey Graves and Gary Clark Jr.

TOUR DATES

April 14-Lincoln Theatre-Raleigh, NC*

April 17-Neighborhood Theatre-Charlotte, NC*

April 18-The Mill & Mine-Knoxville, TN*

April 20-Brooklyn Bowl Nashville-Nashville, TN*

April 21-Iron City-Birmingham, AL*

April 22-Center Stage Theater-Atlanta, GA*

April 25-Lincoln Hall-Chicago, IL*

April 26-The Vogue Theatre-Indianapolis, IN*

April 28-Majestic Theatre-Madison, WI*

April 29-Varsity Theater-Minneapolis, MN*

May 1-Madrid Theatre-Kansas City, MO*

May 2-Bluebird Theater-Denver, CO*

May 6-The Echo Lounge & Music Hall-Dallas, TX*

June 1-The Kessler Theater-Dallas, TX

June 2-The Kessler Theater-Dallas, TX (SOLD OUT)

June 3-The Kessler Theater-Dallas, TX (SOLD OUT)

June 7-Antone's-Austin, TX

June 10-White Oak Music Hall-Houston, TX

June 15-Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival-Manchester, TN

July 23-FairWell Fest-Redmond, OR

July 30-Newport Folk Festival-Newport, RI

*supporting Wilder Woods