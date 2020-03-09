Aborted Release New Single and Video 'Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation'

ABORTED release their new song and music video for "Gloom and the Art of Tribulation" today. Watch the video below. The track is the first released off the band's forthcoming three track EP La Grande Mascarade on April 17th via Century Media Records.

"Alright, alright alright. It's time for whoop ass! Here it is you lovely death mongers and gore maniacs, the brand spanking new single 'Gloom and the Art of Tribulation', states ABORTED vocalist Sven De Caluwe. "Enjoy this little poem about flowers, leaky buttholes and the emancipation of my ingrowing toe nails! As Joe Rogan said once: listen to Aborted, DO IT NAAAWWW! Lyric video by the people from Aimed & framed and the noise has been orchestrated to sound sick by Kohle! We hope you guys enjoy it! Don't forget to snag the VERY LAST copies of our pre-order bundle while you can!"

La Grande Mascarade will contain the studio recordings of "Gloom and the Art of Tribulation", "Serpent of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction". Featuring art courtesy of Mitchell Nolte (http://mitchellnolte.com/) and produced by Kristian 'Kohle' Kohlmannslehner, La Grande Mascarade will be available as limited edition CD (international), jewelcase (North America) and digitally.

Exclusive pre-order bundles are available HERE. More options available HERE.

Listen to the new single below.

ABORTED TOUR DATES

w/ Tombs

May 5 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype

w/ Tombs, Wvrm

May 12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West

w/ Naplam Death

April 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

April 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

April 19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

April 20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

April 21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze

April 23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

April 24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

April 25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

April 26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

April 28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source

April 29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

April 30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show

May 3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat

May 4 - Durham, NC - Motorco

May 6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

May 7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's

May 8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

May 9 - Atlanta, GA - 529

May 10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

May 11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

May 13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

May 15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

May 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory





Related Articles View More Music Stories