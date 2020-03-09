Aborted Release New Single and Video 'Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation'
ABORTED release their new song and music video for "Gloom and the Art of Tribulation" today. Watch the video below. The track is the first released off the band's forthcoming three track EP La Grande Mascarade on April 17th via Century Media Records.
"Alright, alright alright. It's time for whoop ass! Here it is you lovely death mongers and gore maniacs, the brand spanking new single 'Gloom and the Art of Tribulation', states ABORTED vocalist Sven De Caluwe. "Enjoy this little poem about flowers, leaky buttholes and the emancipation of my ingrowing toe nails! As Joe Rogan said once: listen to Aborted, DO IT NAAAWWW! Lyric video by the people from Aimed & framed and the noise has been orchestrated to sound sick by Kohle! We hope you guys enjoy it! Don't forget to snag the VERY LAST copies of our pre-order bundle while you can!"
La Grande Mascarade will contain the studio recordings of "Gloom and the Art of Tribulation", "Serpent of Depravity", and "Funereal Malediction". Featuring art courtesy of Mitchell Nolte (http://mitchellnolte.com/) and produced by Kristian 'Kohle' Kohlmannslehner, La Grande Mascarade will be available as limited edition CD (international), jewelcase (North America) and digitally.
Exclusive pre-order bundles are available HERE. More options available HERE.
Listen to the new single below.
ABORTED TOUR DATES
w/ Tombs
May 5 - Jacksonville, FL - Archetype
w/ Tombs, Wvrm
May 12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tomcats West
w/ Naplam Death
April 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
April 18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
April 19 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
April 20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
April 21 - Milwaukee, MN - Cabooze
April 23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
April 24 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
April 25 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
April 26 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
April 28 - Quebec City, QC - La Source
April 29 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater
April 30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 1 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Show
May 3 - Washington, D.C. - Black Cat
May 4 - Durham, NC - Motorco
May 6 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
May 7 - Miami, FL - Churchill's
May 8 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
May 9 - Atlanta, GA - 529
May 10 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks
May 11 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
May 13 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchPad
May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
May 15 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
May 16 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory