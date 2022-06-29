Abby Sage Shares New Single 'Pool Party'

LA/London based alt-pop artist Abby Sage shares her new intimate and thought-provoking single "Pool Party," accompanied by an experimental music video directed by Aidan Dick.

The visuals exemplify how often young adults must hide behind an invisible mask to get through the day-to-day runnin' around that no one prepared them for. Both honest and utterly relatable, Abby Sage arrives with a new perspective on the contemporary world, for better or worse.

"Pool Party" was written during a writing trip to London and produced by British producer duo MyRiot (London Grammar, AURORA, Halsey). On her latest effort, Abby Sage offers up a hazy alt-pop world that ties together nostalgia and the uncertain future. Sage has always had a knack for clever songwriting that touches upon wistfulness and modern malaise and "Pool Party" is a shining example.

The production contains many sonic layers hoisted by her mesmeric vocals and intricate alt-pop infused guitar strumming. In addition, mild drum beats and fuzzy bass lines embody the temple of the track. "Pool Party" follows the release of her dreamy effort "Force of Habit," released this past spring and serves as the first glimpse into her forthcoming project out later this year.

Speaking about her new single, Abby Sage shares this: "Pool Party is a metaphor for kids not being prepared for the world. 'Pool party kids can't swim they ask nobody just sink to the bottom and think (off the deep end).' Kids are dealt a tough hand, having such a vast amount of information at their fingertips with nobody to guide them or explain what it all means. They have to drown to learn."

On the music video, she adds: "The 'Pool Party' video concept came to be when I brought Aidan the idea of using a black void space so it would be easy to duplicate, move around, and edit all on a fully black background. It's an intense song so I wanted a visual that matched that. I made the masks out of paper mache with a friend and hung them with fishing wire. I really wanted it to look like they were floating in mid-air and make it a little spooky. The video is just a chaotic fever dream of a bunch of different masked characters playing cards and getting more and more unhinged as the song goes on. The space gave us free reign to make something visually interesting and I'm super happy with how it came together."

Watch the new music vidoe here: