Abby Hamilton Releases New Song 'Whatever Helps You Sleep'

Emerging singer, songwriter and musician Abby Hamilton’s new song, “Whatever Helps You Sleep,” is debuting today, which she describes as “a country song about doing whatever you want to do.” Watch the official music video, starring Avery Fray and Lily Fray, below.

“Whatever Helps You Sleep” is the second song unveiled from Hamilton’s anticipated debut album, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo), which will be released October 13 on Blue Gown Records—a new imprint run by WhizzBangBAM’s Ian Thornton (Tyler Childers) in partnership with Virgin Music. Ahead of the release, the title track recently debuted, of which Holler praises, “stellar vocals and intricate lyricism…one of the genre’s stars of tomorrow.”

Produced by Justin Craig and Duane Lundy, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo) is filled with Hamilton’s sharp lyrical perspective and entrancing vocals, further establishing her as one of music’s most intriguing new voices. Across these ten vulnerable tracks, Hamilton recounts personal experiences with a universal relatability, all over a captivating blend of folk and indie rock.

In celebration of the new music, Hamilton will tour through the fall including headline shows at Nashville’s The Basement, St. Louis’ Off Broadway, Omaha’s Slowdown, Bozeman’s Live from the Divide (two nights) and Denver’s Globe Hall as well as select dates with Tyler Childers and Deer Tick. See below for complete itinerary.

In addition to signing with Blue Gown Records, Hamilton has also signed a publishing deal with Limited Edition Musicin partnership with Warner Chappell Music. Of the deal, Greg Sowders and Marc Wilson, Co-Presidents of Limited Edition Music Publishing, share, “Limited Edition Music Publishing proudly welcomes Abby Hamilton to our family of extraordinary artists.

With her unique sound and unparalleled artistry, Abby’s music transcends boundaries and resonates with the deepest corners of the soul. This new partnership marks the beginning of an enchanting musical journey that is bound to captivate the world.

Reflecting on the album, Hamilton shares, “This is an album about the worlds we create to cope with the world we are in. The places we go to for comfort within ourselves when we are grieving, strategizing, fantasizing, creating, and so on. These songs are fake worlds rooted in my own experiences processed through my own lens of anxiety and hope. I hope this brings comfort to those who are in the process (whatever that may be).

You are not alone. I was not alone in creating it either. With the help of Duane Lundy, Justin Craig, Zac Hamilton, Zach Martin, Carson Childers, and many more, I was aided in creating a sonic landscape that supported the fantasy vision. The goal was to integrate the sounds of country, rock, and anthemic choruses to create my own footprint.

Tucked away in the studio for 5 months in Kentucky, we found a sound I am so proud of. #1 Zookeeper will always be the perfect timestamp to me of the process it takes to truly know and love yourself.”

Born and raised in Nicholasville, KY, Hamilton has garnered a reputation as an engaging live performer and musician. In the past few years, she has opened for artists such as Shakey Graves, Wynonna Judd, Blackberry Smoke, Kelsey Waldon and The Mountain Goats and also performed at many major festivals including Bonnaroo, AmericanaFest, Railbird, Luck Reunion and more. Ahead of her full-length debut, Hamilton released her EP, Afraid of the Dark (Live Sessions), in 2022 of which Brooklyn Vegan praised, “showcases Abby’s grizzled-yet-soaring voice.”

ABBY HAMILTON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 22—Nashville, TN—AmericanaFest – The Vinyl Lounge

September 25—Nashville, TN—The Basement

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

September 29—Denver, CO—Cervantes’ Masterpiece

October 22—Columbia, MO—Rose Music Hall

October 23—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway

October 24—Omaha, NE—Slowdown

October 27—Bozeman, MT—Live from The Divide

October 28—Bozeman, MT—Live from The Divide

October 31—Seattle, WA—The Crocodile+

November 1—Portland, OR—Aladdin Theater+

November 4—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater+

November 5—Denver, CO—Globe Hall

November 8—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line+

November 9—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

November 10—Ferndale, MI—The Loving Touch+

November 11—Toronto, ON—The Opera House+

November 12—Homer, NY—Center for the Arts of Homer+

November 14—Washington, DC—9:30 Club+

November 15—New York, NY—Warsaw+

November 17—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer+

November 18—Boston, MA—House of Blues+

November 20—Pittsburgh, PA—Club Café

*with Tyler Childers

+with Deer Tick

photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen