Aaron Watson Releases Album 'Red Bandana'

Aaron Watson releases his brand new album, Red Bandana today, June 21. The "epic" 20-song collection, all written solely by Watson who co-produced the project with Jordan Lehning, marks his 20th year in music and is now available on all platforms. Well-known as a "pioneering independent", Watson releases Red Bandana riding a wave of success on the heels of the widely recognized commercial hit Vaquerowith his most defining project yet via his own BIG Label Records (distributed by ADA Worldwide). The album is already racking up early stellar reviews with Sounds Like Nashville declaring his "ambition and drive is likely bigger and better sounding than it's ever been." "Kiss That Girl Goodbye" has already hit #1 in Texas and breaking out at radio nationwide.



An extensive street week takes Watson straight to the fans with multiple radio events in Houston and Dallas on June 21. The following day, he heads north to Minneapolis, Minnesota to play the "Moondance Jammin' Country" festival playing directly in front of Brothers Osborne. Returning to Texas on June 24, Watson is a featured guest on the "Pat Gray: Unleashed" and "The Glenn Beck Program" radio shows and the "News And Why It Matters - Overtime" TV Show with Sarah Gonzales. Later that night, he'll guest on the nationally syndicated "Tige and Daniel Show" followed by an album signing party at Ernest Tubb Record Shop on Broadway in Nashville (6PM). On June 25, fans can catch him at BMI's Rooftop On The Row and later on the Grand Ole Opry performing and signing copies of Red Bandana. He will be a guest of Bill Cody's on WSM's "Coffee, Country & Cody" on June 26 (6am) and heads to Memphis for a show at Kix on Beale that evening. Watson guests on the Bobby Bones Show on June 28 before making a triumphant return home to Abilene for a show at the Expo Center of Taylor County, followed by a June 29 show at White Oak Music Hall in Houston. Both are stops on his "arena- ready country" 2019 headlining Red Bandana tour, which spans coast to coast through October. Tickets are available now at www.aaronwatson.com/tour.



About Aaron Watson: Aaron Watson continues to be "one of country music's biggest DIY success stories" (Forbes) with his latest effort, "Kiss That Girl Goodbye," the solely self-penned lead single from his forthcoming studio album. The lyrically driven, up-tempo percussive stunner is the first glimpse into Watson's brand-new project, Red Bandana. Released on June 21, 2019 on his own BIG Label Records and distributed by ADA Worldwide, the album has already landed on "the most anticipated country albums of 2019" lists including Saving Country Music and The Boot.



Watson's last studio album Vaquero launched into the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with his biggest career sales debut to date, and at #2 on the Top Country Albums chart.Vaquero is the follow up to his history-making album The Underdog, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, making him the first-ever independent, male country artist to debut in the coveted top spot. The album features "Outta Style," his record-breaking Top 10 and BMI award-winning hit on country music's national radio airplay charts and top 40 hit "Run Wild Horses." Watson wrapped 2018 with two new projects, Live at the World's Biggest Rodeo Show, Watson's 14th album and his first live album in nearly a decade, and his first ever Christmas collection, An Aaron Watson Family Christmas.



The singer/songwriter's rise has been paved by years of hard work and perseverance. Twenty years, over a dozen recorded albums, more than 2,500 shows in the U.S. and Europe, the Texas native is determined to stay true to his roots and deliver music directly to his fans.

Photo credit: Joseph Llanes





