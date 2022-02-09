Aaron Raitiere Releases New Single 'For The Birds'

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Aaron Raitiere will release his highly anticipated debut album, Single Wide Dreamer, May 6 via Dinner Time Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-order here). Ahead of the release, the new song "For The Birds" is debuting today.

Of the song, Raitiere shares, "I wrote the bones of this song in 30 minutes. I set a timer and decided to write about what was directly in front of me. On this particular day, I woke up in a single-wide trailer in Pleasantview, TN. My house had just burned down and I had temporarily moved in with my buddy. I'd hung over 16 bird feeders and the yard was alive with birds that morning. I decided I was on their side. I was for the birds. I took the idea to Miranda [Lambert] and she finished it off and cut the hell out of it. I love the song though, so I just went ahead and gave it a whirl myself. It felt good, so we kept it. At some point, I mentioned the project to Robert Randolph and he said he would be happy to play a solo. The solo you hear on the recording was the first take. Robert is no doubt a guitar god."

Produced by Miranda Lambert and Anderson East, Single Wide Dreamer is the realization of a long-awaited artistic dream for Raitiere, who is already known for his acclaimed behind-the-scenes career as a songwriter. Initially started four years ago, the album began when Raitiere gave Lambert and East a collection of songs and complete creative control, allowing them to curate the track list, suggest arrangements and add guest vocals.

The resulting record, which features friends and collaborators Bob Weir, Dave Cobb, Natalie Hemby, Ashley Monroe, Robert Randolph, Foy Vance and Waylon Payne, is twelve tracks that exemplify Raitiere's signature observational writing-sometimes reflective, sometimes irreverent, but always inspired by his own experiences. Listen to previously released tracks "Dear Darlin'" and "Everybody Else."

Reflecting on the album, Raitiere shares, "I think the record kind of made itself, and that was the vibe I was going with. It was just a bunch of friends getting together trying to help me create something, because they thought I needed a record." He continues, "I don't think there was an intended theme, but it came out to be representative of this time in my life where I was falling in and out of love and learning how to deal with it."

Of the record, Lambert shares, "I had so much fun working on this project with Aaron. He is truly one of the most amazing artists and humans I've ever known. He is legendary and I'm honored to be a part of this record and to call him a friend. I can't wait to see what happens with this music."

Additionally, East reflects, "It's a rare thing that a human be able to find and express themselves through songwriting. I've been fortunate enough to see it a few times but in the case of Aaron Raitiere, he's solely himself. Funny, thoughtful, realistic and honest (even when he's a full of s). I'm proud to have had the ability to watch his gifts develop into what they've become and even more excited to see where they go and who it touches along the way."

In celebration of the new music, Raitiere will perform several shows this winter including his on-going residency at Nashville's The Basement, which kicked off this past Monday with special guest Brent Cobb, and will continue with performances on February 14 and 21. Raitiere will also join East on the road this year with upcoming stops at Columbus' Newport Music Hall, Knoxville's Bijou Theatre, St. Louis' Delmar Hall and Asheville's The Orange Peel among others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Recorded at both Nashville's historic RCA Studio A and The Casino, Single Wide Dreamer was engineered by Brandon Bell and Eric Masse and features musicians Brian Allen (bass), Ben Clark (trumpet), Darren Dodd (drums, percussion), Jake Mitchell (12-string guitar), Scott Murray (slide guitar), Chris Powell (drums, percussion, congas), Frank Rische (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, mandolin, 12-string guitar) and Phillip Towns (piano, mellotron, B-3 organ) with additional background vocals from Kristen Rogers.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

February 10-Decatur, AL-Princess Theater Center

February 14-Nashville, TN-The Basement

February 21-Nashville, TN-The Basement

February 26-Cincinnati, OH-Bogart's*

February 27-Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall*

March 1-Knoxville, TN-Bijou Theatre*

March 3-Kansas City, MO-Madrid Theatre*

March 4-Little Rock, AR-Little Rock Music Hall*

March 5-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall*

March 8-Asheville, NC-The Orange Peel*

March 9-Chattanooga, TN-Walker Theatre*

*supporting Anderson East