AWOLNATION Details Upcoming 'The Phantom Five Tour'

AWOLNATION has announced headline dates for ‘The Phantom Five Tour’ with special guest Bryce Fox, which will kick off Thursday, March 27 at House of Blues in San Diego and run through May. The tour will hit many major cities throughout North America – full list of dates can be found below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 20 HERE.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of AWOLNATION’s newest album ‘The Phantom Five’, released last month. Composed of ten tracks, Aaron Bruno aka AWOLNATION says he “wrote this album with the intention that it could possibly be the final AWOLNATION album”. It includes singles “Panoramic View”, “Jump Sit Stand March”, “I Am Happy” feat. Del The Funky Homosapien and “Barbarian”.
‘The Phantom Five’ is a collection of ten songs that highlights every different impulse and urge Bruno has learned to master with AWOLNATION in a cohesive, anthemic pastiche of modern music. It functions almost as a “greatest hits” album, in the sense that it offers something for everyone who has followed the band’s arc in its celebrated, shape-shifting way. ‘The Phantom Five’ is concerned with trying to find one’s way to happiness in a bizarrely upside-down time.
“I wrote this album with the intention that it could possibly be the final AWOLNATION album,” continues Bruno. “I wanted the challenge and inspiration of that idea. I’m not sure if it will actually be the last album, but I wanted to create that narrative to push myself with it and put everything I have into these songs.”
“Panoramic View”, the lead single from ‘The Phantom Five’ has amassed over 1 million views on YouTube and over 12 million streams. The single recently hit #5 at alternative radio and was added to rotation on KROQ – the legendary Los Angeles Rock Radio station. Stream it here and watch the music video here. An acoustic version of the song was recently released and be heard here.
“Bang Your Head” is currently being featured in the trailer for the new Amazon Prime show ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’. The official music video, out today, can be seen HERE
w/Special guest Bryce Fox
March 27 – San Diego, CA - House of Blues
March 28 – Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
March 29 – Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
March 31 – Austin, TX - Emo’s
April 1 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
April 2 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
April 3 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
April 5 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
April 6 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
April 8 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
April 9 – Charlotte, NC – The Filmore
April 11 – Tampa, FL – Ritz YBOR
April 12 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
April 13 – Richmond, VA – The National
April 15 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
April 17 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
April 18 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
April 19 – Boston, MA – The Royale
April 21 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
April 22 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
April 25 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
April 26 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews
April 28 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
April 29 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral
May 2 – Denver, CO – Summit
May 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
May 5 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
May 6 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
May 9 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
Aaron Bruno, the de facto leader, songwriter, and creative force behind the Los Angeles-based project AWOLNATION, has spent the better part of two decades steering the band’s ship of pop-friendly electronic and alternative rock to millions of record sales and streams, a handful of chart-topping singles, and countless shows played to adoring fans around the world. From the 2010 debut’s smash “Sail” and the hype of sophomore album Run to 2018’s organic-leaning Here Come the Runts and 2020’s rock-forward Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, plus a handful of EPs, remixes, and a covers album, Bruno has mined his sonic creativity for an output of music on par with anyone’s from the last two decades. Following the pandemic, Bruno parted ways with his record label in favor of a new self-releasing/distribution partnership, formed a hardcore band called The Barbarians of California, and became a first-time father of twin boys.
