AUTOMATIC Share New Single 'Venus Hour'

Automatic - the trio of Izzy Glaudini (synths, lead vocals), Lola Dompé (drums, vocals) and Halle Saxon-Gaines (bass) - release "Venus Hour" from their new album Excess.

"Venus Hour" is the second single from Automatic's forthcoming album Excess. Automatic's Izzy Glaudini originally wrote "Venus Hour" as an ode to "psycho-feminine energy". The song is "about whatever it is inside you that makes you want to do that thing that isn't logical, or safe."

In "Venus Hour," desire is a double-edged sword, an impulse that can result in addiction. Excess, rides the imaginary edge where the 1970s underground met the corporate culture of the 1980s - or, as the band puts it, "That fleeting moment when what was once cool quickly turned and became mainstream, all for the sake of consumerism." Though the album grapples with contemporary concerns - the exodus of the super rich from an uninhabitable Earth, the precarity of the art life, Gen Z inheriting the planet at the eleventh hour - the album's final message is one of solidarity rather than despair.

The "Venus Hour'' video, directed by Sylvie Lake, also slips between the decades, with each member of the band representing a female character from a different era: 1930s (Izzy), 1960s (Lola) and 1990s (Halle) - all seen through distortion and mirror images that visualize the song's themes of performance and gender identity. Inspiration came from Thoroughly Modern Millie (Lola), Peewee's Playhouse on VHS (Halle), and The Tales of Hoffmann (Izzy). The video was shot in iconic Californian locations: Izzy dances with two sculptures at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Lola is shown at Frank Gehry's Disney Concert Hall in L.A., and Halle walks through the Niki De Saint Phalle sculpture garden.

Automatic hit the road with IDLES and Parquet Courts this month and have confirmed performances with Tame Impala and a spot at LA's Cruel World Festival before heading to Europe for a run of shows which includes Wide Awake (UK), Primavera Sound (Spain), and Best Kept Secret (Netherlands). This September they've confirmed a quick West Coast run with Osees - more shows are to be announced. See below for a full list of dates and visit https://automatic.band/ for tickets and more info.

Tour Dates

US (with IDLES)

Apr 14: San Diego, CA - SOMA

Apr 19: Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

Apr 20: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

US (with Parquet Courts)

Apr 22: Seattle, WA - Showbox

Apr 23: Vancouver, BC - Imperial

Apr 25: Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Apr 27: Oakland, CA - Fox

Apr 28: Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern

US

May 14-15: Los Angeles, CA - Cruel World Festival

US (with Tame Impala)

May 24 : Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 26 : Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Festival Stage

UK & EUROPE

May 28: UK, London - Wide Awake

May 29: UK, Manchester - Yes

May 30: UK, Leeds - Headrow House

May 31: UK, Brighton - Green Door Store

Jun 01: FR, Lille - L'Aéronef

Jun 02: FR, Paris - L'international

Jun 03: FR, Angers - Levitation

Jun 04: ES, Barcelona - Primavera

Jun 05: ES, Barcelona - Primavera

Jun 08: IT, Ravenna - Beaches Brew

Jun 09: CH, Neuchatel - Festineuch

Jun 10: CH, Aarau - Kiff (with Choir Boy & Soft Kill)

Jun 11: DE, Mannheim - Maifeld Derbi

Jun 12: NL, Hilvarenbeek - Best Kept Secret

Jun 13: NL, Amsterdam - Bitterzoet

Jun 14: NL, Nijmegen - Merleyn

Jun 15: DE, Berlin - UFO Sound Studios

Jun 16: DE, Koln - Bumann & Sohn

Jun 17: BE, Charlerois - Fete De La Musique

Jun 18: NL, Den Haag - Grauzone

US (with Osees)

Sep 05: San Francisco, CA - Chapel

Sep 06: San Francisco, CA - Chapel

Sep 07: San Francisco, CA- Chapel

Sep 09: Portland, OR - Roseland

Sep 10: Seattle, WA - Neumos

Sep 11: Seattle, WA - Neumos