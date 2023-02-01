Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ASHBA Announces Immersive 360 Degree Experience at AREA15

ASHBA Announces Immersive 360 Degree Experience at AREA15

The event will be on Friday, February 17.

Feb. 01, 2023  

ASHBA has announced a one of a kind live show, and fully immersive experience at famed Las Vegas event space AREA15 - "a multiverse of attractions and events designed to entice and enthrall."

The world-renowned producer and songwriter will bring his iconic blend of genres, along with "Earth-shattering walls of guitar" to the 360-degree projection-mapped "Portal" within AREA15 on Friday, February 17.

Tickets and additional event information can be found at area15.com/events/ashba/.

ASHBA is well known as the co-founder of Sixx:A.M, and toured as the lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses (2009-2015). He has written and produced numerous hits for legendary artists, including Neil Diamond, Motley Crue and Debbie Gibson.

About AREA15:

AREA15 is a multiverse of attractions and events designed to entice and enthrall.
At AREA15, the veil between reality and ultimate possibilities dissolves. Will it be a VR or sensory immersion, zip line race, or zombie hunt? Perhaps an immersive art experience, or a panoramic skyline jaunt, complete with cocktails? It's time to embark.



Tomorrow X Together Announce Presale Information for World Tour Photo
Tomorrow X Together Announce Presale Information for World Tour
TOMORROW X TOGETHER has announced venues and presale information for their tour IN U.S. The tour will begin in Seoul on March 25 and head to the U.S. in May for shows in 6 cities. This includes their only New York Metro area performances at UBS Arena, located just 30 minutes by the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) from Penn Station, on May 9 and 10.
Adam Lambert Releases New Track From His Forthcoming Album Photo
Adam Lambert Releases New Track From His Forthcoming Album
Grammy-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert has released his latest single, “Getting Older”. Produced by Tommy English, Adam’s “Getting Older” is a glam rendition of the Billie Eilish track, lyrically exploring the complexities of getting older, harnessed by Adam’s unmatched vocal talent.
SXM Festival Announces Phase Two Lineup For 2023 Edition; Chaim, Apollonia, Dubfire & Photo
SXM Festival Announces Phase Two Lineup For 2023 Edition; Chaim, Apollonia, Dubfire & More
SXM Festival will return from March 8-12, 2023 for a musical and cultural experience like no other. It is the only festival in the world that takes over an entire island - the Caribbean gem of Saint Martin | Sint Maarten - and is the ultimate destination experience.
Lizzo to Premiere Special Music Video Tomorrow Photo
Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video TomorrowLizzo to Premiere 'Special' Music Video Tomorrow
January 31, 2023

3x GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified superstar Lizzo is going to release the music video for 'Special.' The title track from her latest album SPECIAL, available everywhere now, the music was teased through a new video preview on Lizzo's soecial media, revealing it to be superhero-themed.
Interview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD RoleInterview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD Role
January 31, 2023

Ahead of starring on Broadway in New York, New York, Anna Uzele is kicking off her busy year by starring in Dear Edward on Apple TV+. Watch a video of Uzele discussing what audiences can expect from the new series, the significance of her character's success, and what she enjoys the most about taking the leap from the stage to the screen.
TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total ViewersTAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 14th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers
January 31, 2023

For the 2nd week in a row, “Tamron Hall” averaged more than 1 million Total Viewers on all 5 days of the week: Monday (1.227 million), Tuesday (1.164 million), Wednesday (1.083 million), Thursday (1.062 million) and Friday (1.092 million). “Tamron Hall” ranks among the season’s Top 5 highest-rated syndicated talk shows in Households.
The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces Spring Tour 2023
January 31, 2023

The iconic experimental rock band, The String Cheese Incident has announced dates for their Spring Tour 2023. The run will kick off at the Backwoods Music Festival in Ozark, Arkansas, before the band heads through the Midwest in Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and St. Paul, before wrapping up in the Southeast in Asheville, at Salvage Station.
Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'Purity Ring-Producer Collaborates on New yuniVERSE Single 'l8 nite txts'
January 31, 2023

Within this sonic digital nirvana, yuniVERSE tells deeply human stories of love and heartbreak, creating different scenes that when put together offer a holistic glimpse into her interior world and creative process. This refreshingly honest and visual songwriting style feels simultaneously raw and immaculately sculpted.
share