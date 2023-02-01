ASHBA Announces Immersive 360 Degree Experience at AREA15

ASHBA has announced a one of a kind live show, and fully immersive experience at famed Las Vegas event space AREA15 - "a multiverse of attractions and events designed to entice and enthrall."

The world-renowned producer and songwriter will bring his iconic blend of genres, along with "Earth-shattering walls of guitar" to the 360-degree projection-mapped "Portal" within AREA15 on Friday, February 17.

Tickets and additional event information can be found at area15.com/events/ashba/.

ASHBA is well known as the co-founder of Sixx:A.M, and toured as the lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses (2009-2015). He has written and produced numerous hits for legendary artists, including Neil Diamond, Motley Crue and Debbie Gibson.

About AREA15:

At AREA15, the veil between reality and ultimate possibilities dissolves. Will it be a VR or sensory immersion, zip line race, or zombie hunt? Perhaps an immersive art experience, or a panoramic skyline jaunt, complete with cocktails? It's time to embark.