ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews Honored with SONA Warrior Award

Matthews was honored Sunday night, October 29, at the annual Songwriters of North America (SONA) Warrior Awards gala in West Hollywood.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews Honored with SONA Warrior Award

Elizabeth Matthews, ASCAP Chief Executive Officer and fierce champion for the rights of music creators, was honored Sunday night, October 29, at the annual Songwriters of North America (SONA) Warrior Awards gala in West Hollywood.

At the event, ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams and legendary songwriters and producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis lauded Matthews’s achievements and hit songwriter MoZella performed “Wrecking Ball” (all are ASCAP members). Video tributes to Matthews featured music industry giants Stephen Schwartz, NE-YO, Marcus Miller, Desmond Child, John Platt and Ashley Gorley among many others.

Matthews commented, “To be recognized by SONA means the world to me. I know that songwriters are the true musical warriors–unbelievably brave and remaining strong in the face of uncertainty every day as new technology challenges their livelihoods. Yet, songwriters are still able to remain vulnerable and go deep creatively, opening their hearts to write the music that we all love. I am constantly inspired by songwriters and it has been an honor of a lifetime to work for and alongside music creators.” 

The SONA Warrior Awards celebrate the immense talent and hard work of individuals known for their high-profile accomplishments within the music industry, while honoring their tireless efforts advocating for songwriters’ rights.

"As a friend of Beth’s, I know firsthand how tirelessly she works above and beyond her very very big job of running ASCAP. I want everyone to know what I know and see what I see — that she is the ultimate warrior for creators," said SONA founder and Executive Director Michelle Lewis.

As Chief Executive Officer of ASCAP, Matthews has worked with top music licensees in streaming, radio, television and more to secure higher royalty rates for music creators, worked tirelessly to advocate for their rights on Capitol Hill, and dedicated substantial resources that put ASCAP at the forefront of shaping the future of music and AI while protecting the rights of creators.

The 2023 SONA Warrior Awards also honored:

· Songwriter Justin Tranter, who has advocated for the LGBTQ+ community and worked with stars such as Julia Michaels, Selena Gomez, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and many more, for making revolutionary advancements in the music business

· Country artist and podcast host Rissi Palmer for her talent, resilience and leadership

· Late songwriter Allee Willis, famously known for the ‘Friends’ theme, Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” and many more, to honor her legacy and impact made across genres

The event was hosted by songwriters Bonnie McKee and Shane Stevens.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: hackedepicciotto Share Video For Troubadour Photo
Video: hackedepicciotto Share Video For 'Troubadour'

hackedepicciotto, Alexander Hacke & Danielle de Picciotto, have shared a new video for the opening track to their latest album, Keepsakes, out now on vinyl, CD and digitally via Mute. The new video comes ahead of a winter tour that will see the duo tour across Europe and the UK. Watch the video for the lullaby-like dreaminess of “Troubadour.”

2
Israeli Guitarist Rotem Sivan Shares Dream Louder Single Photo
Israeli Guitarist Rotem Sivan Shares 'Dream Louder' Single

Lauded for his energy, ideas and virtuosic chops, Sivan has racked up an impressive list of recordings as a leader, beginning with 2013’s Enchanted Sun and continuing with such stellar outings as 2014’s For Emotional Use Only, 2015’s A New Dance, 2017’s Antidote, 2018’s My Favorite Monster, 2019’s Same Way Home and 2021’s Far From Shore.

3
Highway Wolfs Debut EP PURDIES DREAM Out Now Photo
Highway Wolf's Debut EP PURDIE'S DREAM Out Now

Highway Wolf's debut EP 'Purdie's Dream' is out now! Don't miss this extraordinary alignment of music and storytelling.

4
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2024 Winter Tour Photo
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2024 Winter Tour

Greensky Bluegrass has announced the dates for their 2024 Winter Tour. Winter Tour will kick off on January 11 in Jacksonville, FL and includes shows at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, two nights at Washington D.C.’s The Anthem, Chicago’s The Salt Shed, and two nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium among many others.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Ray Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For AuctionRay Bolger's THE WIZARD OF OZ Memorabilia Set For Auction
PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVDPAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD
Video: hackedepicciotto Share Video For 'Troubadour'Video: hackedepicciotto Share Video For 'Troubadour'
Israeli Guitarist Rotem Sivan Shares 'Dream Louder' SingleIsraeli Guitarist Rotem Sivan Shares 'Dream Louder' Single

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HADESTOWN