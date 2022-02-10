ARY Releases Debut Full-Length 'For Evig'

Norwegian alt-pop prodigy ARY has released her defiantly blissful debut full-length, For Evig.

Written and self-produced as she processed various stages of grief following the death of her twin brother, For Evig reconstructs the impact of the isolation, yearning, and melancholy ARY felt.

The unwavering use of raw emotions are highlighted on singles "Angels" and "Hurt You" (ft. Emilie Nicolas) and swell to a peak on focus track "My Awe Sustains," which explores the sanctity and dynamics of family from the point of view of an idealistic child, and features guitar samples from her late brother.

For an album intended to capture the heartbreaking reality of death by recreating, not just describing, every brutal feeling, For Evig is surprisingly joyous. ARY showers the listener with a vortex of shimmering synth chirps and pulsing drum machine clicks that rain down like confetti on a dance floor, juxtaposing explosive emotional content with upbeat floor fillers -- rewarding those who mindfully experience the 10-track LP.

From her breakthrough single "Higher," which Interview Magazine said resonates in "a surprising, altogether way," ARY has stood out as noteworthy. Her viral hit "Childhood Dreams" has collected over 15 million streams on Spotify and prompted Wonderland to say "Ary's incredible potential is undeniable," while NME called her "dangerously exciting." Complex, The Fader, Nylon, Clash, The Line of Best Fit, Indie Shuffle and others have championed her dark, euphoric indie-pop, which has gathered 50 million streams globally.

Listen to the new album here: