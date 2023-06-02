ARDN Releases New Single 'Are U Kidding'

The track is now available on all streaming platforms.

Rising rapper ARDN releases the single “ARE U KIDDING,” the third record from his forthcoming Capitol Records debut EPThe Bronze Age. 

“ARE U KIDDING” is a reflection on ARDN’s determination to succeed and his perspective on his current life experiences, which -- despite the barriers he has faced -- he describes as “Pinch me moments”.

The chorus repeats, “Are you kidding?” to emphasize his disbelief at those who underestimated him. He is joined by Chicago rapper femdot. who delivers a complimentary verse of what it’s like to defy odds. 

Just off a Canadian/European tour with Isaiah Rashad where he captivated audiences, the Canadian raised, South African-born singer/songwriter paves his own lane through honest storytelling and melodic flow. Influenced by the likes of J.Cole, Smino, and Anderson .Paak, ARDN got his big break when a snippet of “Til The Morning” went viral on TikTok in 2022.

Since then, the newcomer has garnered more than 10 million TikTok views and soundtracked over 240K “creates.” His music quickly spread across the internet and ARDN now boasts more than 461K monthly Spotify listeners as well as more than 22 million total streams across platforms. 

For ARDN, the title of Bronze Age has multiple meanings. His given name, Ardon, translates to “bronze” in Hebrew, and he likes the historical parallel, referencing the period of ancient history when civilization went through a huge technological shift. “I want The Bronze Age to be revolutionary” he says. “I want to have the same impact musically.”

ARDN’s years spent experimenting and honing his craft behind closed doors before he let the world hear his music, have given him a steadfast belief in himself as he takes to stages to perform around the world, and ushers in the beginning of his own new era.



