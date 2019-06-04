ALLDAY Shares New Video For LUNGS

Allday shared his new video for "Lungs," the latest single from Starry Night Over The Phone, his upcoming album due this summer via Ultra Records. The track sits deep in the groove, with every lyric delivered over a rolling melody displaying the relaxed delivery that he is known for. Filmed in his hometown of Adelaide, Allday notes of the video: "'Lungs' has a similar sound to the music I started out making, so I'm glad the visual reflects that. Also, it was about 50 degrees Fahrenheit the day I went in the ocean for that shot, but I am prepared to suffer for my art," he deadpans. Watch "Lungs" here:

The Los Angeles-based, Australian artist is known for making tender hit songs from his hybrid of hip hop and pop. Hear the album's previously released singles "Protection" and "Wonder Drug," and look for more from the album soon.

From smashing his sets on festival stages to selling out his massive headline tour dates around Australia and beyond, Allday has cemented himself as one of Australia's most interesting young songwriters and in-demand performers. He just announced an Australian tour and will announce North American fall tour dates soon.

It's been a busy few years for Allday. His debut album Startup Cult (2014) came in at #3 on Australia's ARIA Charts and it's follow up Speeding (2017) landed a #6 debut. He has three Gold ARIA certifications and has accumulated over 80 million streams to-date. His collaboration with Mallrat on her hugely successful single "UFO" has also racked up over 14 million streams. And, in the U.S., he's been featured by the likes of Billboard, Sway in The Morning & Paper Magazine.

Photo credit: Matt Schirripa





